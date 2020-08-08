Financial companies would be required to strengthen their business continuity plans and must be able to restore their operations within four hours after a disaster, such as cyberattacks, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday.
The commission unveiled its roadmap for boosting financial firms’ information security in the next four years, saying it is important for companies to offer customers continuous services, Department of Information Management Director-General Tsai Fu-longe (蔡福隆) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
International standards require that financial institutions restore their operations within four hours after a disaster, so the commission would ask the companies to meet those standards first, Tsai said.
However, some companies should be able to recover in less than four hours, such as securities firms, which should immediately process transactions made by their clients, Tsai said.
The commission is therefore considering stricter standards for securities brokers, such as halving the maximum time for restoration to two hours, he said, but added that the time limit has not been finalized.
By contrast, insurance companies are under less pressure, as most deals do not need to be conducted quickly, he said.
“Breaks in information services are among the three main risks for companies, with the other two being cyberattacks and leakage of personal data, according to a World Economic Forum report,” FSC Deputy Chairman Jean Chiu (邱淑貞) said.
The commission would also demand that the 28 big financial firms — 17 banks and eight insurance companies — with assets of NT$1 trillion (US$33.88 billion) and three securities companies with paid-in capital of NT$20 billion, set up independent departments of information security by the end of next year, Tsai said.
The 28 firms would have to appoint vice presidents to serve as chief information security officers to oversee information protection, Tsai said.
The regulator would incentivize companies to strengthen their information security by offering rewards, such as cuts in the premium rates of deposit insurance or privileges in launching new products, Chiu said.
The commission is also considering establishing an information protection center similar to the US’ Sheltered Harbor initiative to save companies’ data in the event of a catastrophic event that destroys companies’ backup systems, Chiu said.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion