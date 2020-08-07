Citigroup Inc has pledged US$250 billion to finance and facilitate climate solutions globally and reduce climate risk. The Environmental Finance Goal is part of the global bank’s new five-year 2025 Sustainable Progress Strategy to help accelerate a transition to a low-carbon economy. This builds on Citi’s previous US$100 billion goal announced in 2015 and completed last year, more than four years ahead of schedule.
“If there’s one lesson to be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that our economic and physical health and resilience, our environment and our social stability are inextricably linked,” Citi Asia Pacific CEO Peter Babej said in a statement.
“ESG [environmental, social and governance] has been front and center in Citi’s response to the health crisis, and evermore present in conversations with clients and communities across the Asia-Pacific. With the US$250 billion global goal, we want to be a leading bank in driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. The Asia-Pacific has a key role to play and we anticipate further acceleration in the region as businesses of all kinds shift to a more sustainable future,” Babej said.
Photo courtesy of Citibank
Citi has signaled its commitment to transitioning to a sustainable, low-carbon economy as the first US-based signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Banking.
Citi released its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report in April, detailing its performance across a number of priority ESG areas. Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Citi has continued to deepen its ESG efforts in response to client and market demand. Citi and the Citi Foundation have thus far committed more than US$100 million to support virus-related community relief efforts around the world.
Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) chairman Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) said: “In response to the group’s ESG policy, Citibank Taiwan is taking proactive measures during the pandemic to preserve the well-being of employees, serve clients and contribute to society, so as to maximize our positive impact as a responsible corporation.”
“This year, Citi Taiwan will continue to focus on ESG-related areas; further commit to environmental, social and governance efforts; and advance toward the sustainable progress goal. We will also issue our first certified ESG report,” Mok said.
Citi Taiwan has launched the Double the Good campaign, calling on all Citi Taiwan staff to show care and support for disadvantaged families, bereaved children and medical staff. Citi Taiwan would match every NT$1 that employees donate with NT$1.
To avoid large in-person gatherings, Citi Taiwan has adopted a different strategy this year by organizing multiple small-scale activities for the annual Global Community Day.
In appreciation for the hard work and contributions of Citi staff during the pandemic, Citi is offering a one-time compensation award, an extra day off and other benefits to support employees through this difficult time.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion