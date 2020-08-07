Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠) yesterday reported that net profit last quarter reached another record high, benefiting from strong demand for display drivers used in laptops, tablets and gaming monitors as people under COVID-19 lockdowns learn and work from home.
Second-quarter net profit grew 20 percent annually and 15.63 percent quarterly to NT$2.56 billion (US$86.77 million) from NT$2.13 billion last year and NT$2.21 billion in the first quarter.
Earnings per share jumped to NT$4.2 from NT$3.5 last year and NT$3.63 in the first quarter.
The Hsinchu-based chip supplier expects work-from-home and remote learning to continue trending as COVID-19 lockdowns resume around the world.
The trend should help boost Novatek’s revenue this quarter by more than 10 percent on a quarterly basis to between NT$20 billion and NT$20.6 billion, from a high of NT$18.61 billion for last quarter, Novatek president and vice chairman Steven Wang (王守仁) told investors during a teleconference.
Novatek expects gross margin this quarter to fall to between 31.5 and 33.5 percent from 33.48 percent in the second quarter.
“Due to continuing lockdowns, people still need to work from home and students have to study online, so the momentum behind the sale of driver ICs for large displays should extend from the second quarter into the third,” Wang said.
Demand for system-on-a-chip solutions for TVs is also picking up as the industry enters its peak season this quarter, Wang added.
With demand for smartphones rebounding, shipments for Novatek’s advanced touch controllers with display driver integration (TDDI) for handset displays should increase significantly during this quarter, Wang said.
“We are seeing mobile phone demand bounce back for the end of July,” Wang said.
To reduce manufacturing costs, more mobile phone makers this year have adopted LCD panels — instead of high-definition, but pricey OLED panels — for new 5G phones, which has helped propel demand for Novatek’s TDDI, he said.
Novatek said that it has made progress on under-display fingerprint chips for OLED panels used in mobile phones, with the first batch shipping by the end of the year.
Separately yesterday, Novatek reported that revenue last month increased 25 percent year-on-year and 15.21 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$6.74 billion from NT$5.41 billion and NT$5.85 billion respectively — setting an all-time high for the company.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion