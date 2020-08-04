The US$16.4 billion purchase of Varian Medical Systems not only gives Siemens Healthineers AG an entry into cancer treatment — one of the hottest areas in medical technology — but also opens a potential path into Germany’s benchmark DAX.
“We’ll create additional free float which eventually will lift us into the DAX,” Healthineers chief executive officer Bernd Montag said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We are very certain about this transaction, it’s the right time, and we are super confident about financing.”
The Erlangen, Germany-based maker of magnetic resonance imaging machines and laboratory equipment on Sunday announced it is offering US$177.50 a share for Palo Alto, California-based Varian, 24 percent more than its closing price on Friday.
Photo: Reuters
With Varian, Healthineers would gain market share in devices and software used for cancer therapy. Recent developments in radiation therapy, coupled with more precise imaging, have been linked to lower cancer death rates, which Montag said the company is keen to capitalize on.
The deal has “clear strategic rationale,” Citigroup analyst Kate Kalashnikova said in a note. “The combined company will have the most comprehensive cancer portfolio in the industry.”
The deal is the biggest healthcare acquisition this year.
The purchase would be financed through both debt and equity, Healthineers said. That includes a 15.2 billion euro (US$17.9 billion) bridge loan from parent Siemens AG, followed by a capital increase this year that Siemens would not participate in.
As a result, the parent company’s stake in Healthineers would decline to about 72 percent from 85 percent, Siemens said.
“Varian will get access to our broad clinical data pool, which will enable us to more quickly develop a wider range of personalized and precise therapies,” Montag said in a call on Sunday.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
‘ONE-STOCK SHOW’: Turnover hit an all-time high as TSMC continued to determine the local market’s direction and surpassed Visa in market capitalization The TAIEX early yesterday hit an all-time intraday high on the back of soaring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares, before tumbling back to the previous day’s close as the contract chipmaker could not single-handedly prop up the index. The TAIEX rose more than 400 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to hit a record 13,031.7 points, but later pared its gains to close down 0.01 percent at 12,586.73. Turnover was NT$343.252 billion (US$11.63 billion), the highest in the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s history. TSMC continued to dictate the market’s direction, as its early surge by the daily
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for