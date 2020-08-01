Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店), a member of Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團), has converted its ground-floor cafe into a Thai restaurant in the hope of doubling the venue’s food and beverage (F&B) sales, hotel marketing personnel said on Thursday.
The business hotel, near the city’s Ximen MRT Station, aims to update and upgrade its facilities while travel bans slow business.
“By turning the cafe into a Thai restaurant, we expect sales to grow twofold and attract young customers,” hotel marketing and communications head Blithe Chao (趙芝綺) said on the sidelines of a public function on Thursday.
Thai cuisine has gained popularity among Taiwanese diners, especially young people, and Taipei Garden would like to win a bigger share of the market, after having added Thai food to its buffet restaurant and other menus over the past three years, Chao said.
Taipei Garden invited Thai chef Pratchayaporn Wangpratchaynont, who has worked for renowned resort hotels in Malaysia and Thailand, to create authentic Thai dishes with exotic touches for the restaurant, she said.
The change would enable Taipei Garden to better utilize the 50-seat venue, which also targets those working in the area, Chao said.
Guests could enjoy brunch, afternoon tea and dinner sets priced between NT$280 and NT$580, or follow their taste and budget in ordering from the a la carte menu, she said.
To stimulate sales, the new restaurant is offering NT$1,999 meal sets for four and welcomes guests to use Triple Stimulus Vouchers, making them eligible to win a bonus 50 percent discount by the end of this year, Chao said.
