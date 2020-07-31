The first batch of “Made in Taiwan” wind farm components was delivered to Kaohsiung Harbor on Wednesday to be installed at an offshore project in Yunlin County.
At a delivery ceremony at the harbor, CTCI Machinery Corp (俊鼎機械), a subsidiary of construction and power engineering service provider CTCI Corp (中鼎工程), presented the first batch of transition pieces for more than 30 offshore turbine towers to German wind farm developer Wpd AG.
The Yunlin offshore wind farm, developed and operated by Wpd, is slated to be completed next year and would be the first in Taiwan to use locally sourced components, a joint statement by the firms said.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
Transition pieces are large steel pipes that connect the towers to support offshore wind turbines with a monopile foundation.
The pieces would be transported by sea next month to the offshore site for installation.
CTCI Machinery chairman Tan Yun-peng (譚雲鵬) said that the successful delivery of the transition pieces marks a step forward in realizing Taiwan’s “localization policy” for the offshore wind industry.
“With our expertise and experience, we are confident that CTCI Machinery can help Taiwan achieve its energy diversification goals through offshore wind farms,” he said.
Under the Ministry of Economic Affair’s regulations, after next year all offshore wind farm projects must source their underwater foundations and towers from local manufacturers, as the government aims to build a Taiwanese supply chain for future wind energy projects.
Once completed, the Yunlin offshore wind farm would be the largest single offshore wind farm project in the Asia-Pacific region, providing power for up to 640,000 households in Taiwan annually, the statement said.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement
‘ONE-STOCK SHOW’: Turnover hit an all-time high as TSMC continued to determine the local market’s direction and surpassed Visa in market capitalization The TAIEX early yesterday hit an all-time intraday high on the back of soaring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares, before tumbling back to the previous day’s close as the contract chipmaker could not single-handedly prop up the index. The TAIEX rose more than 400 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to hit a record 13,031.7 points, but later pared its gains to close down 0.01 percent at 12,586.73. Turnover was NT$343.252 billion (US$11.63 billion), the highest in the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s history. TSMC continued to dictate the market’s direction, as its early surge by the daily