First ‘Made in Taiwan’ wind farm parts shipped

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The first batch of “Made in Taiwan” wind farm components was delivered to Kaohsiung Harbor on Wednesday to be installed at an offshore project in Yunlin County.

At a delivery ceremony at the harbor, CTCI Machinery Corp (俊鼎機械), a subsidiary of construction and power engineering service provider CTCI Corp (中鼎工程), presented the first batch of transition pieces for more than 30 offshore turbine towers to German wind farm developer Wpd AG.

The Yunlin offshore wind farm, developed and operated by Wpd, is slated to be completed next year and would be the first in Taiwan to use locally sourced components, a joint statement by the firms said.

“Made in Taiwan” wind farm components, to be installed at an offshore wind farm project in Yunlin County, are pictured at Kaohsiung Harbor on Wednesday. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

Transition pieces are large steel pipes that connect the towers to support offshore wind turbines with a monopile foundation.

The pieces would be transported by sea next month to the offshore site for installation.

CTCI Machinery chairman Tan Yun-peng (譚雲鵬) said that the successful delivery of the transition pieces marks a step forward in realizing Taiwan’s “localization policy” for the offshore wind industry.

“With our expertise and experience, we are confident that CTCI Machinery can help Taiwan achieve its energy diversification goals through offshore wind farms,” he said.

Under the Ministry of Economic Affair’s regulations, after next year all offshore wind farm projects must source their underwater foundations and towers from local manufacturers, as the government aims to build a Taiwanese supply chain for future wind energy projects.

Once completed, the Yunlin offshore wind farm would be the largest single offshore wind farm project in the Asia-Pacific region, providing power for up to 640,000 households in Taiwan annually, the statement said.