Pandemic: COVID-19 is Big Pharma’s chance to impress

VACCINE SCRAMBLE: AstraZeneca and GSK plan to release their results this week, but despite investor interest spiking, choosing winners in the sector could be difficult

The Observer





It was the press announcement heard around the world: A potential COVID-19 vaccine from the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC had not only been “tolerated” by patients, but “generated robust immune responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in all evaluated participants.”

The project would proceed to all-important phase III trials in Brazil and South Africa to test if it actually stops infection.

For a global population that has seen its movement curtailed and its health threatened, it was a welcome dose of good news. It is also a large feather in the cap for AstraZeneca, whose chief executive officer, Pascal Soriot, is to unveil the company’s financial results for the first half of the year on Thursday.

While billions of pounds of government funding mean it will not lose out, AstraZeneca has pledged not to profit from any vaccine.

Similar pledges, and the deep uncertainties around all drug development, have raised the question of which pharma companies will come out ahead on the other side of the pandemic.

AstraZeneca’s rival GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is usually a leader in vaccines, but it has found itself playing catch-up, as it too prepares half-year results this week.

On Monday last week, it paid ￡130 million (US$166.8 million) for a 10 percent stake in CureVac AG, a German biotech company working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the collaboration announced as part of the deal would not see GSK work with CureVac on SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

GSK is also working with French competitor Sanofi SA on a COVID-19 vaccine in a deal described by GSK chief executive officer Emma Walmsley as “unprecedented.”

Investor interest in the moves of vaccine makers is reaching levels rarely seen, a phenomenon also visible in the share prices of the manufacturers of potential treatments for COVID-19; witness the rocketing share price of British biotech company Synairgen after what appeared to be promising trials of an immunosuppressant drug.

That scramble is also evident in the unseemly haste of rich-world governments to elbow out possible competitors for vaccine doses.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has committed to buy ￡2 billion worth of doses from another German biotech, BioNTech AG and the US pharma giant Pfizer Inc. The UK is seeking to secure a supply of as many as 12 different vaccines to hedge its bets.

The huge interest in drug companies’ efforts means the pandemic does offer the pharmaceutical industry as a whole a golden opportunity: a chance to show that it can heal its customers rather than just emptying their wallets.

However, until there is a set of firm results, it would be as hard to predict the financial winners.

“Unfortunately, the human immune system is not simple — if it was we wouldn’t have made it very far,” UBS Group AG analysts said.