A customer who bought a newspaper at a convenience store and another who purchased a drink at a separate store were among the winners of the NT$10 million (US$338,903) jackpot in the May-June uniform invoice lottery.
The NT$10 million lottery winner bought a NT$10 newspaper from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Pingtung City, while the other prize winner bought a NT$20 drink at a FamilyMart store in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), according to statements released by the two companies.
The dates of the purchases were not made public.
The information was released by the nation’s two largest convenience store chains after the Ministry of Finance on Saturday announced the winning numbers for the lottery.
The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize was 03016191, while the winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize was 62474899.
Three numbers qualified for the first prize of NT$200,000 — 33657726, 06142620 and 66429962, the ministry said.
To promote the government’s electronic invoice service, the ministry also added 100,000 prizes of NT$500 exclusive to e-receipts, in addition to the existing 15 prizes of NT$1 million and 15,000 prizes of NT$2,000 available to those with e-receipts.
President Chain Store Corp (統一超商), the operator of 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan, said that three of its customers won NT$10 million special prizes; four won NT$2 million grand prizes and two won NT$1 million e-invoice system prizes.
Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) said two of its customers won the NT$10 million special prize; two won the NT$2 million grand prize; five won NT$200,000; and two won NT$1 million e-invoice system prizes.
The ministry had not announced the total number of winners in the May-June lottery, but said that those with invoices that match the final seven digits of the first-prize number would win NT$40,000; those that match the final six digits would receive NT$10,000; those that match the final five digits would receive NT$4,000; those that match the final four digits would receive NT$1,000; and those that match the final three digits would receive NT$200.
An additional prize of NT$200 is to be paid to holders of invoices ending in 790.
The prizes can be claimed between Thursday next week and Nov. 5, the ministry said.
The uniform invoice lottery system, which releases winning numbers every two months, was created to encourage consumers to collect invoices as part of the ministry’s efforts to prevent tax evasion by businesses.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement