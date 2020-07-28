Newspaper purchaser hits jackpot on invoice lottery

PROPITIOUS PURCHASES: The operator of 7-Eleven said that three of its customers won NT$10 million special prizes and four others NT$2 million grand prizes

Staff writer, with CNA





A customer who bought a newspaper at a convenience store and another who purchased a drink at a separate store were among the winners of the NT$10 million (US$338,903) jackpot in the May-June uniform invoice lottery.

The NT$10 million lottery winner bought a NT$10 newspaper from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Pingtung City, while the other prize winner bought a NT$20 drink at a FamilyMart store in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), according to statements released by the two companies.

The dates of the purchases were not made public.

The information was released by the nation’s two largest convenience store chains after the Ministry of Finance on Saturday announced the winning numbers for the lottery.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize was 03016191, while the winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize was 62474899.

Three numbers qualified for the first prize of NT$200,000 — 33657726, 06142620 and 66429962, the ministry said.

To promote the government’s electronic invoice service, the ministry also added 100,000 prizes of NT$500 exclusive to e-receipts, in addition to the existing 15 prizes of NT$1 million and 15,000 prizes of NT$2,000 available to those with e-receipts.

President Chain Store Corp (統一超商), the operator of 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan, said that three of its customers won NT$10 million special prizes; four won NT$2 million grand prizes and two won NT$1 million e-invoice system prizes.

Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) said two of its customers won the NT$10 million special prize; two won the NT$2 million grand prize; five won NT$200,000; and two won NT$1 million e-invoice system prizes.

The ministry had not announced the total number of winners in the May-June lottery, but said that those with invoices that match the final seven digits of the first-prize number would win NT$40,000; those that match the final six digits would receive NT$10,000; those that match the final five digits would receive NT$4,000; those that match the final four digits would receive NT$1,000; and those that match the final three digits would receive NT$200.

An additional prize of NT$200 is to be paid to holders of invoices ending in 790.

The prizes can be claimed between Thursday next week and Nov. 5, the ministry said.

The uniform invoice lottery system, which releases winning numbers every two months, was created to encourage consumers to collect invoices as part of the ministry’s efforts to prevent tax evasion by businesses.