TELECOMS
No French Huawei ban
French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire yesterday said that the government would not ban China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from investing in the nation, in contrast to the UK, which has decided to purge the firm’s equipment from its 5G network by 2027. Le Maire told France Info radio that there was “no blanket ban” on Huawei in France, but that sensitive locations would be protected. “We won’t ban Huawei from investing in 5G, we will protect our national security interests,” Le Maire said, adding that he had reaffirmed France’s position to Beijing on Monday.
UNITED KINGDOM
Borrowing hits record
Government borrowing surged to a record ￡128 billion (US$162 billion) in the first three months of the financial year, when COVID-19 lockdown measures were tightest, more than double the entire previous year’s borrowing. Borrowing last month, excluding state-owned banks, was ￡35.5 billion, the Office for National Statistics said. That was five times more than a year earlier, following a big downward revision for May. The April-to-June quarter made up the three highest months of borrowing in the kingdom’s history, even though spending on job support was lower than first estimated and tax revenues higher, the office said.
CHINA
Sentiment improving
Sentiment in the technology sector and among smaller firms improved this month, suggesting that the recovery in the second quarter continued this month, Standard Chartered PLC said. A gauge of the outlook for small and medium-sized companies rose to 53.9 this month, said the bank, which surveys hundreds of such firms each month. The index for output strengthened and export orders started expanding again, it added. A separate gauge which tracks the technology sector also improved this month, a report from Nomura Holdings Inc said. However, export demand was still weak and severe flooding in central China would weigh on the economy, it said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Novartis profit up 9%
Swiss giant Novartis AG yesterday posted a higher profit for the first half of the year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing swings in sales. Net profit came in at US$4 billion, a 9 percent increase year-on-year when currency fluctuations were stripped out, while sales rose by 6 percent to US$23.6 billion. Novartis said that it expects mid single-digit percentage sales growth for the year, with a low double-digit percentage gain in its measure of core operating income. In the first six months of the year, core operating income rose by 19 percent.
INTERNET
LinkedIn to axe 960 jobs
Microsoft Corp’s professional networking site LinkedIn yesterday said that it is to cut about 960 jobs, or 6 percent of its global workforce, as the COVID-19 pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products. Jobs are to be cut across the sales and hiring divisions of the group globally. Announcing the plan in a message posted on the company’s Web site, LinkedIn chief executive Ryan Roslansky said that the company would provide at least 10 weeks of severance pay, as well as health insurance for a year for US employees, and would hire for new roles from laid-off staff.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
EXPANDING HORIZONS: Luxshare’s US$471.95 million acquisition of two manufacturing facilities could help the Chinese company expand into iPhone assembly Wistron Corp (緯創) on Friday said that its board of directors had agreed to sell two of the firm’s wholly owned subsidiaries to China’s Luxshare Group (立訊集團) as part of its plans to better integrate group resources and improve its smartphone assembly profitability. The contract electronics manufacturer said that it would sell Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co Ltd (緯新資通崑山) and Wistron Investment (Jiangsu) Co Ltd (緯創投資江蘇) as well as related businesses to Luxshare for 3.3 billion yuan (US$471.95 million). The final transaction value would be adjusted based on the actual book value on the business transfer day, Wistron said in a statement. It