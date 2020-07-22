World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TELECOMS

No French Huawei ban

French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire yesterday said that the government would not ban China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from investing in the nation, in contrast to the UK, which has decided to purge the firm’s equipment from its 5G network by 2027. Le Maire told France Info radio that there was “no blanket ban” on Huawei in France, but that sensitive locations would be protected. “We won’t ban Huawei from investing in 5G, we will protect our national security interests,” Le Maire said, adding that he had reaffirmed France’s position to Beijing on Monday.

UNITED KINGDOM

Borrowing hits record

Government borrowing surged to a record ￡128 billion (US$162 billion) in the first three months of the financial year, when COVID-19 lockdown measures were tightest, more than double the entire previous year’s borrowing. Borrowing last month, excluding state-owned banks, was ￡35.5 billion, the Office for National Statistics said. That was five times more than a year earlier, following a big downward revision for May. The April-to-June quarter made up the three highest months of borrowing in the kingdom’s history, even though spending on job support was lower than first estimated and tax revenues higher, the office said.

CHINA

Sentiment improving

Sentiment in the technology sector and among smaller firms improved this month, suggesting that the recovery in the second quarter continued this month, Standard Chartered PLC said. A gauge of the outlook for small and medium-sized companies rose to 53.9 this month, said the bank, which surveys hundreds of such firms each month. The index for output strengthened and export orders started expanding again, it added. A separate gauge which tracks the technology sector also improved this month, a report from Nomura Holdings Inc said. However, export demand was still weak and severe flooding in central China would weigh on the economy, it said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novartis profit up 9%

Swiss giant Novartis AG yesterday posted a higher profit for the first half of the year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing swings in sales. Net profit came in at US$4 billion, a 9 percent increase year-on-year when currency fluctuations were stripped out, while sales rose by 6 percent to US$23.6 billion. Novartis said that it expects mid single-digit percentage sales growth for the year, with a low double-digit percentage gain in its measure of core operating income. In the first six months of the year, core operating income rose by 19 percent.

INTERNET

LinkedIn to axe 960 jobs

Microsoft Corp’s professional networking site LinkedIn yesterday said that it is to cut about 960 jobs, or 6 percent of its global workforce, as the COVID-19 pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products. Jobs are to be cut across the sales and hiring divisions of the group globally. Announcing the plan in a message posted on the company’s Web site, LinkedIn chief executive Ryan Roslansky said that the company would provide at least 10 weeks of severance pay, as well as health insurance for a year for US employees, and would hire for new roles from laid-off staff.