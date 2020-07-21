The UK has signed agreements to buy 90 million doses of vaccines in development to treat COVID-19 by drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, BioNTech SE and Valneva SE.
The British government yesterday said that it has secured access to three different vaccine candidates and it is setting up a program seeking 500,000 volunteers to participate in clinical trials.
Pfizer and BioNTech plan to supply 30 million doses of their vaccine candidate this year and next, the companies said.
Photo: AFP
The companies plan to seek approval as early as October and could produce as many as 100 million doses by the end of this year.
The UK described the order as that alliance’s first binding agreement with any government.
The US has been supporting Pfizer and BioNTech’s efforts through its US$10 billion Operation Warp Speed research program. The vaccine uses a novel technology called messenger RNA (mRNA).
Valneva agreed to supply 60 million doses of a shot that it is developing. The UK previously struck a supply agreement for a vaccine being tested by AstraZeneca PLC with the University of Oxford.
The UK also said that it ordered treatments containing antibodies that neutralize COVID-19 from AstraZeneca.
Valneva, a French drugmaker, would supply a further 40 million doses if its vaccine is found to be safe, effective and suitable, the UK said.
The company is producing the vaccine at a factory in Livingston, Scotland.
Valneva said it expects the government to help fund clinical studies and it is negotiating funding to expand the Livingston facility.
Separately, Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) said that it would invest ￡130 million (US$163 million) to buy a 10 percent stake in Germany’s CureVac AG, launching a collaboration to develop up to five mRNA-based vaccines with technology already being used by the biotech company to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
CureVac’s existing COVID-19 mRNA and rabies vaccines research programs are not included in the deal, the companies said.
CureVac, based in Tuebingen and backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, last month said that it would start human trials of an experimental vaccine for treating COVID-19 in the country.
Additional reporting by Reuters
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no