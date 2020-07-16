Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday.
Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said.
The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines at different doses, to see if the experimental vaccine is safe, Pan said.
“We will monitor if there are any severe side effects to the participants and if they produce coronavirus antibodies. Based on the results of phase I trials, we will select two dose levels that show the most promise to continue with phase II clinical trials,” Pan said.
Although Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) last week said that the government would allow biotechnology firms to skip phase III clinical trials of their vaccine candidates to accelerate vaccine development, Adimmune would not eschew the final phase of human trials, Pan said.
“We are considering combining phase II and phase III trials into a phase II/III design to save time and reduce the total number of test participants,” he said.
The firm still needs to discuss with the regulator the protocol for a phase II/III trial, including clinical endpoints and the number of enrolled participants, he added.
Adimmune, the nation’s largest flu vaccine provider, is a frontrunner in the local race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, as it was the first to apply to the FDA to conduct human trials.
Its vaccine candidate, developed using the novel coronavirus’ genetic sequence and the firm’s recombinant protein technology, in an animal test in April caused laboratory mice to produce antibodies that could inhibit the growth of the coronavirus, company data showed.
The firm’s achievements have been rewarded by investors, with its stock price rising from NT$36.35 on May 6 — when it announced the results of its animal test — to NT$75.6 at the close of Taipei trading yesterday.
However, the company did not take advantage of its high stock price to raise capital, as it did not issue new common shares, but took out a NT$4.2 billion (US$142 million) syndicated loan from nine local banks to fuel research, new factories and international development.
“Taking the syndicated loan did not increase our financial burden thanks to lower interest rates while we did not want to expand the number of shares in the short term due to concerns over stock dilution,” Pan said.
Last week, Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) applied to the FDA to run phase I human trials for its spike protein-based vaccine candidate, becoming second in the local race to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, company data showed.
Separately yesterday, Golden Biotechnology Corp (GBC, 國鼎生物科技) announced that it has gained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to conduct phase II human trials for its small molecule drug, Antroquinonol (Hocena), as COVID-19 treatment, it said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange.
The drug, originally developed to treat pancreatic cancer, has proven safe in its phase I human trial in the US, the firm said.
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
BIODEGRADABLE POLYMER: The bank said that its iPass credit card, the first such card issued by a foreign bank, gives it access to stores that do not accept its credit cards DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) yesterday launched its first co-branded credit card with iPass Corp (一卡通票證), and said it expects its credit card business to fully recover in the second half of this year. The new “DBS eco card” is made of polylactic acid — a bio-based biodegradable polymer that can be produced from renewable resources — and is the bank’s first credit card to have the iPass electronic payment function, it said. The partnership would give the bank new business momentum, DBS Bank Taiwan general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. That is because some stores and supermarkets in