World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TECHNOLOGY

Qualcomm to buy Jio stake

A Qualcomm Inc arm is to plow as much as 7.3 billion rupees (US$97.1 million) into billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s technology venture Jio Platforms Ltd, taking total investments led by Facebook Inc and others to about US$15.6 billion since April. Qualcomm Ventures, which has committed the amount for a 0.15 percent stake, would support the introduction of 5G wireless networks in India, Jio’s parent Reliance Industries Ltd said in a July 12 statement. The deal gives Jio an equity value of about US$65 billion. San Diego-based Qualcomm would help Jio deliver on the “digital transformation of India,” Ambani said in the statement.

HONG KONG

Book fair postponed

Organizers of one of the territory’s biggest annual trade fairs postponed the event for the first time in its 31-year history after a record spike in COVID-19 cases. The Hong Kong Book Fair, which last year drew about a million visitors and a record 686 exhibitors, would be rescheduled after discussions with the government, the organizer said in a statement yesterday, without specifying the new dates. Three other events are also to be pushed back, it said. About 80 percent of 200 exhibitors surveyed by the 2020 Book Fair Concern Group were considering pulling out of the event, Radio Television Hong Kong reported on Sunday.

MEDIA

Hedge fund eyes McClatchy

Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management LLC plans to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy Co out of bankruptcy, ending 163 years of family control. The companies did not put a price on the deal in an announcement on Sunday. The agreement still needs the approval of a bankruptcy judge; a hearing is scheduled for Friday next week. McClatchy is one of the largest newspaper companies in the US. It owns 30 papers including the Miami Herald, the Charlotte Observer and the Sacramento Bee. It filed for bankruptcy protection because of a heavy debt load stemming from its US$4.5 billion purchase of the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain in 2006. Chatham was McClatchy’s largest shareholder and debt holder.

COSTA RICA

Nation seeks virus relief

President Carlos Alvarado on Sunday said the Central American nation would begin negotiations with the IMF to access a financial aid package to help offset the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. The president did not discuss the size of the package, but local media reports, citing central bank sources, said aid to Costa Rica would be about US$2.25 billion. The standby arrangement would bring in funds to offset diminishing government revenue as this year’s deficit looks set to exceed 9.7 percent of GDP, the Costa Rican Ministry of Finance said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Beigene to raise US$2.1bn

Chinese biotech company Beigene Ltd (百濟神州) plans to raise US$2.1 billion in a direct offering of 145.8 million shares to fund drug research and market its treatments in the US and China, the NASDAQ-listed company said yesterday. The shares would be priced at US$14.23 each, equivalent to a price of US$185 per American Depository Share — 5.6 percent lower than its closing price on Friday. The offering is expected to close on or around tomorrow, said the company, whose shares are also traded in Hong Kong. Buyers in the share sale include investment firm Baker Bros. Advisors LP and US generics giant Amgen Inc.