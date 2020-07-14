TECHNOLOGY
Qualcomm to buy Jio stake
A Qualcomm Inc arm is to plow as much as 7.3 billion rupees (US$97.1 million) into billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s technology venture Jio Platforms Ltd, taking total investments led by Facebook Inc and others to about US$15.6 billion since April. Qualcomm Ventures, which has committed the amount for a 0.15 percent stake, would support the introduction of 5G wireless networks in India, Jio’s parent Reliance Industries Ltd said in a July 12 statement. The deal gives Jio an equity value of about US$65 billion. San Diego-based Qualcomm would help Jio deliver on the “digital transformation of India,” Ambani said in the statement.
HONG KONG
Book fair postponed
Organizers of one of the territory’s biggest annual trade fairs postponed the event for the first time in its 31-year history after a record spike in COVID-19 cases. The Hong Kong Book Fair, which last year drew about a million visitors and a record 686 exhibitors, would be rescheduled after discussions with the government, the organizer said in a statement yesterday, without specifying the new dates. Three other events are also to be pushed back, it said. About 80 percent of 200 exhibitors surveyed by the 2020 Book Fair Concern Group were considering pulling out of the event, Radio Television Hong Kong reported on Sunday.
MEDIA
Hedge fund eyes McClatchy
Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management LLC plans to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy Co out of bankruptcy, ending 163 years of family control. The companies did not put a price on the deal in an announcement on Sunday. The agreement still needs the approval of a bankruptcy judge; a hearing is scheduled for Friday next week. McClatchy is one of the largest newspaper companies in the US. It owns 30 papers including the Miami Herald, the Charlotte Observer and the Sacramento Bee. It filed for bankruptcy protection because of a heavy debt load stemming from its US$4.5 billion purchase of the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain in 2006. Chatham was McClatchy’s largest shareholder and debt holder.
COSTA RICA
Nation seeks virus relief
President Carlos Alvarado on Sunday said the Central American nation would begin negotiations with the IMF to access a financial aid package to help offset the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. The president did not discuss the size of the package, but local media reports, citing central bank sources, said aid to Costa Rica would be about US$2.25 billion. The standby arrangement would bring in funds to offset diminishing government revenue as this year’s deficit looks set to exceed 9.7 percent of GDP, the Costa Rican Ministry of Finance said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Beigene to raise US$2.1bn
Chinese biotech company Beigene Ltd (百濟神州) plans to raise US$2.1 billion in a direct offering of 145.8 million shares to fund drug research and market its treatments in the US and China, the NASDAQ-listed company said yesterday. The shares would be priced at US$14.23 each, equivalent to a price of US$185 per American Depository Share — 5.6 percent lower than its closing price on Friday. The offering is expected to close on or around tomorrow, said the company, whose shares are also traded in Hong Kong. Buyers in the share sale include investment firm Baker Bros. Advisors LP and US generics giant Amgen Inc.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this
‘POSITIVE EFFECT’: Phison this year began shipping SSDs to Japan’s largest pachinko maker, which uses the components in its machines featuring high-resolution graphics Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子), a designer of NAND flash memory controllers and modules, yesterday reported that revenue last quarter grew 11 percent from a year earlier on the back of new orders from Japan’s largest pachinko maker. Revenue last quarter expanded to NT$10.86 billion (US$366.82 million) from NT$9.79 billion a year earlier, Phison said. However, on a quarterly basis, revenue slumped 15.62 percent from NT$12.87 billion, it said. The Miaoli-based company said that it is benefiting from growing demand for solid-state drives (SSDs) used in devices beyond computers, which is stimulating growth for the NAND flash memory industry. Pachinko machines are one