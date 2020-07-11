CTBC Financial Holding Co’s (中信金控) net income plunged to NT$481 million (US$16.24 million) last month, from NT$3.2 billion in the same period last year, as the company paid about NT$2 billion in taxes on undistributed earnings.
The company has about NT$50 billion of undistributed profit as it aims to strengthen its capital adequacy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and stricter regulations in the years ahead, CTBC Financial head of financial management Chiu Ya-ling (邱雅玲) told the Taipei Times by telephone on Wednesday.
The stricter regulations include the Financial Supervisory Commission’s new capital cushion standards for “domestic systemically important banks” such as CTBC Bank (中信銀行), as well as the International Financial Reporting Standards 17 for insurance firms, Chiu said.
CTBC Bank reported a capital adequacy ratio of 14.14 percent on March 31, down from 14.17 percent a quarter earlier, compared with an industry average of 14.28 percent, commission data showed.
However, the lender’s common equity tier 1 ratio and tier 1 capital ratio remained higher than the industry average, the data showed.
“There will be more pressure on us to maintain strong capital adequacy, as we begin to comply tighter banking rules this year,” Chiu said.
CTBC Financial reported a loan-loss provision of NT$1.3 billion last month after its debtor, Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd (興隆貿易), filed for bankruptcy in April.
CTBC Financial, which lent US$90 million to the Singapore-based oil trader, would continue negotiating with the debtor to minimize its losses, she said.
CTBC Financial posted net income of NT$19.17 billion for the first six months of the year, down 6 percent year-on-year from NT$20.39 billion.
Earnings per share were NT$0.93, compared with NT$1.01 the previous year.
Tax payments on undistributed earnings also eroded their net income at Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) and Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) last month.
Cathay Financial posted net income of NT$5.94 billion for last month.
In the first six months, cumulative net profit increased 15 percent year-on-year to NT$39.29 billion on the back of steady growth in its banking and insurance operations, Cathay Financial said.
Fubon Financial paid NT$2.6 billion in taxes and posted net income of NT$3.03 billion for last month.
In the first six months, cumulative net profit increased 3.7 percent year-on-year to NT$37 billion, the company said.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to