BES to launch Changhua County, Taipei projects

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





BES Engineering Corp (中華工程), which has increasingly shifted its focus from civil engineering to property development, is to start construction on an urban renewal project in Taipei and a high-tech industrial park later this year, BES chairwoman Chu Hui-lan (朱蕙蘭) told a media briefing in Taipei yesterday.

With 23 projects costing NT$100.48 billion (US$3.39 billion) under way, BES won two public works contracts this year to strengthen the local infrastructure in Changhua County and to revamp Taipei’s First Fruits and Vegetables Wholesale Market (第一果菜市場), said Chu, who was elected chairwoman last month.

The company is also seeking to expand in Southeast Asia, specifically Vietnam and Myanmar, she said, adding that the company is in talks to develop industrial facilities in Vietnam which could soon bear fruit.

BES Engineering Corp’s luxury building project Taozhu Garden in Taipei’s Xinyi District is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

“It is my goal to help 60-year-old BES deepen its operations in Taiwan and abroad with the support of all my colleagues,” Chu said.

BES, a subsidiary of Core Pacific Group (威京集團), is constructing a showroom in the public space of luxury building Taozhu Garden (陶朱隱園) in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義), so that potential buyers can view a model unit later this quarter, assistant vice president Tim Wang (王庭澤) said.

The process is slow, because Core Pacific Group chairman Shen Ching-ching (沈慶京) is meticulous about every detail to make sure the building is unique, elegant and awe-inspiring, Wang said.

BES declined to reveal the price of the apartments, which are believed to be the most expensive in Taiwan given their access to helipads and the inclusion of elevators for vehicles.

The company has sold 80 percent of a regenerated residential complex that features 34 units in Taipei’s Mingsheng Community (民生社區) and is planning a groundbreaking ceremony for another renewal project nearby, BES project manager Randy Jih (紀明忠) said.

It is also to start construction of an industrial park with artificial intelligence features in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Jih said.

The artificial intelligence features would greet visitors, check their identity, help them to park and carry out many other functions, he said.