Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to acquire Postmates Inc in a US$2.65 billion all-stock takeover that was expected to be announced yesterday in the US, people familiar with the matter said.
Uber Eats head Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty is expected to continue to run Uber’s combined delivery business, according to a person who asked not to be identified discussing a private deal.
Postmates chief executive officer Bastian Lehmann and his team would stay on to manage Postmates as a separate service, another person said.
The takeover would help Uber gain ground against privately held DoorDash Inc, the current market leader in US food delivery.
While Postmates has not kept pace with DoorDash, it maintains a strong position in Los Angeles and the American southwest, which could be valuable to Uber Eats.
Representatives for Uber and Postmates declined to comment.
The firms had held discussions for about four years, but the talks accelerated about a week ago after Uber approached the latter firm, one of the people said.
The move for Postmates comes on the heels of Uber’s failed bid to acquire publicly traded GrubHub Inc, which was scooped up by Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway.com NV for US$7.3 billion.
Uber’s board of directors has approved the deal, a person said, though the plans could still be subject to change.
Uber closed at US$30.68 on Friday, after it had gone up more than 4 percent on initial reports of its bid for Postmates.
Founded in 2011, Postmates was one of the first to let customers in the US order meal delivery using a mobile app.
However, competition has intensified in recent years and Postmates has fallen to a distant fourth.
The company in February last year said that it had filed paperwork confidentially for an initial public offering, but never went public.
It raised private capital last year in a deal that valued the business at US$2.4 billion.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range
ROW: A probe would determine if the rights of shareholders who were not allowed to vote yesterday had been violated, while the stock exchange also wants answers The election of board directors yesterday at Tatung Co (大同) sparked controversy after the company blocked some institutional and individual shareholders from participating in the general shareholders’ meeting, prompting the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to announce that the vote would be investigated. Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) was re-elected as chairwoman of the household-appliance maker’s nine-member board, but prior to the vote she announced that several shareholders would not have voting rights. They were being denied a vote because they had contravened the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and