Airtac reports jump in revenue, driven by robust demand

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) on Friday reported better-than-expected revenue for last month at NT$1.69 billion (US$57.1 million), up 0.36 percent from a month earlier and 27.44 percent year-on-year, driven by robust demand from the electronics and battery industries.

“Although the demand for pneumatic components is still affected by positive and negative uncertainties, the company believes that the overall industry is still in the recovery cycle,” Airtac said in a statement.

“The shipments in June were better than the company’s expectations and demand from the electronics industry and the battery industry grew better than others,” the company said.

Airtac’s products are used in the production of electronic equipment, general machinery, packaging, automotive devices, batteries, construction equipment and machine tools. The company counts China as its largest market.

As the pneumatic components industry entered a high season in the second quarter and orders for automation equipment and 5G-related components increased, second-quarter revenue hit a record high of NT$5.34 billion, up 69 percent from the first quarter and 21.2 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

Cumulative revenue in the first half of the year rose 9.14 percent year-on-year to NT$8.49 billion, it said.

Airtac shares fell 0.39 percent to close at NT$508 on Friday in Taipei trading. They have risen 6.54 percent since the beginning of this year.