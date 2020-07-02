Life Travel & Tourist Service Co (五福旅遊) yesterday announced plans to shrink its payroll by 20 percent to cope with a severe business slowdown due to travel restrictions at home and abroad.
The Kaohsiung-based company, which has 629 employees in 23 offices across the nation, said it has no choice but to shed about 100 positions because of the restrictions on international travel, a key revenue driver.
The announcement came two weeks ahead of the government’s distribution of stimulus vouchers intended to shore up consumer activity, including domestic travel.
Life Travel had survived on the government’s relief funds, which expired last month. It said the tourism industry needs greater assistance from the government, if it is to survive.
Life Travel’s cumulative revenue in the first five months of the year totaled NT$896.77 million (US$30.28 million), down 67.74 percent from the same period last year, the company’s stock exchange filing showed.
The company posted a net income of NT$15.38 million in the first quarter, down from NT$25.9 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share declining from NT$0.88 to NT$0.52.
Life Travel’s board of directors agreed in March to forfeit compensation from last year’s earnings and top executives took a pay cut.
While the company had received government subsidies over the past three months, there is “nothing coming from the government in July,” CEO Hsieh Hung-ming (謝宏明) told the Central News Agency yesterday.
Tourism operators can depend only on themselves to “survive,” he said.
Other major travel agencies have also reported sluggish business this year, with Lion Travel Service Co (雄獅旅行社), Phoenix Tours International Inc (鳳凰旅行社) and Richmond International Travel & Tours Co (山富國際旅行社) posting revenue declines of more than 60 percent from January to May compared with the same period last year.
If Taiwan’s border controls stay in place, the local travel agency industry can only afford to hire 10,000 staff members, Providence University Department of Tourism associate professor Huang Cheng-tsung (黃正聰) said, implying that the industry, which employs about 44,000, would have to downsize further.
Five-star hotels in Taipei have also continued to struggle even as resort properties elsewhere in the nation have seen a rebound.
Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), the flagship property of Formosa International Hotels Corp (晶華麗晶酒店集團), has cut prices for its cruise-like vacation package for the summer from NT$3,980 per person to NT$2,990.
Ambassador Hotel Taipei (台北國賓大飯店) is inviting guests to stay at the facility for NT$4,000 per night and get a second night for free. Alternatively, guests can stay at an executive suit for NT$6,000 and enjoy a free dinner at A Cut steakhouse from July 15.
Occupancy rates at Taipei hotels are less than 20 percent, compared with 65 percent for resort facilities near popular tourist attractions in east Taiwan.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price