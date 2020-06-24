Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has invited Taiwan Speciality Chemicals Corp (TSCC, 台特化), a supplier of chemical materials for semiconductors, to invest in the US in support of its production there, TSCC’s parent company said yesterday.
Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭), president of silicon wafer supplier Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶), told reporters that TSCC had received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in Arizona, which is to make chips using the advanced 5-nanometer process.
TSCC, which produces specialty electronic-graded gases for semiconductor production, was recognized by TSMC in December last year as one of its outstanding suppliers.
TSCC is planning to build warehousing facilities in the US to support its major client, Hsu said at an annual general meeting of GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), a leading silicon wafer supplier in Taiwan where she serves as chairwoman.
TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) on June 9 told the company’s annual general meeting that the chipmaker was mulling the possibility of inviting its suppliers to set up factories close to its planned wafer plant in Arizona, but the plan had not yet been finalized.
The idea is to help TSMC win the trust of US customers, build an advantage in that market, and employ top global talent in the semiconductor industry, Liu said.
The wafer plant would have a monthly production capacity of 20,000 units and is expected to directly create 1,600 high-tech professional jobs and thousands of others in the semiconductor ecosystem, TSMC has said.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of