TSMC invites chemical supplier to US for support

‘OUTSTANDING SUPPLIER’: TSCC has received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in the US

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has invited Taiwan Speciality Chemicals Corp (TSCC, 台特化), a supplier of chemical materials for semiconductors, to invest in the US in support of its production there, TSCC’s parent company said yesterday.

Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭), president of silicon wafer supplier Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶), told reporters that TSCC had received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in Arizona, which is to make chips using the advanced 5-nanometer process.

TSCC, which produces specialty electronic-graded gases for semiconductor production, was recognized by TSMC in December last year as one of its outstanding suppliers.

TSCC is planning to build warehousing facilities in the US to support its major client, Hsu said at an annual general meeting of GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), a leading silicon wafer supplier in Taiwan where she serves as chairwoman.

TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) on June 9 told the company’s annual general meeting that the chipmaker was mulling the possibility of inviting its suppliers to set up factories close to its planned wafer plant in Arizona, but the plan had not yet been finalized.

The idea is to help TSMC win the trust of US customers, build an advantage in that market, and employ top global talent in the semiconductor industry, Liu said.

The wafer plant would have a monthly production capacity of 20,000 units and is expected to directly create 1,600 high-tech professional jobs and thousands of others in the semiconductor ecosystem, TSMC has said.