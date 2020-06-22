Quanta Storage, HP settle out of court

CONFLICT RESOLUTION: The agreement came after a US court ruled that Quanta had to surrender all of its assets to HP to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust decision

Staff writer, with CNA





Optical drive storage maker Quanta Storage Inc (QSI, 廣明光電) and HP Inc have reached an out-of-court settlement over price-fixing allegations, with both agreeing to withdraw lawsuits.

Quanta Storage, a Taoyuan-based subsidiary of the world’s largest contract laptop maker, Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), on Thursday said the settlement was part of a nondisclosure agreement to drop all legal disputes between the companies, including a case pending in the New Orleans-based Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

“The agreement will resolve pending litigation and satisfy the judgement HP holds against Quanta Storage Inc and its subsidiary Quanta Storage America Inc. HP and QSI will seek dismissal of all related litigation proceedings ... in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit,” Quanta Storage said in a regulatory filing.

“The settlement has no significant impact on the company’s business and the financial situation should be sufficient to support and maintain the normal operation of the company,” it said.

Quanta Storage America and HP on Friday withdrew all their litigation proceedings from the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas and the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, QSI said.

The settlement came after the court on June 5 ruled that Quanta Storage must surrender all of its assets to HP to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust decision after the US company argued that QSI in April repeatedly sought to delay efforts to collect on the January judgement, citing COVID-19 travel and business restrictions in Taiwan and China.

According to the ruling, Quanta Storage failed to post an US$85 million bond to prevent early collection of the award.

The ruling to ask Quanta Storage to turn over its cash, factories and patents to HP was expected to deal a serious financial blow to the relatively smaller company, analysts said.

Quanta Storage has paid-in capital of NT$2.78 billion (US$93.73 million) and runs production lines in Taoyuan and China’s Shanghai and Changshou.

Due to the confidentiality requirements of the agreement, Quanta Storage declined to reveal any other details about the settlement.

Quanta Storage spokesman Lee Chih-jen (李志仁) said the company had taken into account the interests of its shareholders in reaching the settlement, while its board carefully considered the law in Taiwan and the US as well as the firm’s financial conditions.

Lee said the company did not expect the settlement to have a materially adverse effect on Quanta Storage’s day-to-day operations and the terms of the agreement are affordable to the company.

After ending the legal disputes, Quanta Storage is to focus on its operations and continue to rake in profits for its shareholders, Lee said.

The company reported net income of NT$312 million for the first five months of the year, with earnings per share of NT$1.12.

Consolidated revenue increased 3.62 percent year-on-year to NT$4 billion from January to last month, the company said early last week.

Shares in Quanta Storage advanced 9.86 percent to close at NT$30.65 on Friday, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.01 percent rise to 11,549.86 points.