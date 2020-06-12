Insurance agents and labor unions’ representatives yesterday criticized the Regulations Governing the Supervision of Insurance Solicitors (保險業務員管理規則) for giving too much power to insurance companies to penalize their sales agents.
The rules — aimed to prevent inappropriate marketing — allow companies to give rewards to or impose disciplinary measures on their agents, but firms have weaponized the rules and punished agents as they want, Republic of China Insurance Union Alliance director Chuang Ching-hsiang (莊敬祥) said at a public hearing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
For example, Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽保險), had punished agents for “disrupting order in the office,” while Mercuries Life Insurance Co (三商美邦人壽保險) required its agents to sign non-disclosure declarations and give up their legal rights, Chuang said.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
“Our colleagues were even fined for reposting media reports of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co’s (南山人壽) dubious transactions,” Nan Shan labor union president Tsai Kun-ying (蔡坤穎) said.
There are 380,000 agents in the nation, and most companies impose unreasonably strict disciplinary measures on them, alliance chairman Yan Ching-lung (嚴慶龍) said.
Companies can impose rules on their employees, according to the Labor Standards Act (勞基法), but most insurance agents are contracted workers and deserve fewer restrictions, Yan said.
The law also allows firms to cancel agents’ registrations, which prevents them from working in the industry for three years, he said.
“The rules are disproportional. Given that a mayor who is removed from office cannot run for election to the same office in three years, the punishment on an ordinary citizen should not be as severe,” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said.
The unions urged the Financial Supervisory Commission and the Ministry of Labor to work together to resolve the disputes.
Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa (施瓊華) said the commission would consider amending regulations to resolve the long-lasting disputes.
The commission would review as soon as possible the reports of unreasonable disciplinary measures, Shih said, adding that it would “consider whether the punishment of canceling agents’ registrations is too severe.”
“The disputes have existed for a long time, but we will not ignore them. We will fix them in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor,” she said.
DPP Legislator Chiang Yung-chang (江永昌) said the Insurance Act (保險法) should also be amended to be comply with labor regulations.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were