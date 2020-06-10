Food delivery provider Foodpanda on Monday announced that from Friday it is expanding its 24-hour service to cover customers in an additional 14 cities and counties to cater to growing demand.
Foodpanda’s round-the-clock service is to be expanded to Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi, Pingtung, Taitung, Hualien, Yilan and Nantou counties, the company said in a statement.
Foodpanda, a subsidiary of Germany-based Delivery Hero SE, has businesses in more than 12 nations, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region.
In Taiwan, it began offering the 24-hour service in Taipei and New Taipei City in September last year.
Foodpanda Taiwan Co Ltd (富胖達) president John Fang (方俊強) said that the company has also partnered with convenience chain operators Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利超商), Hi-Life International Co (萊爾富) and OK Mart Co Ltd (來來超商) to provide a wide variety of items, ranging from snacks to microwave meals and fresh groceries.
The delivery of fresh groceries, in particular, is expected to play a huge role in the company’s overall business once its 24-hour delivery service begins in municipalities and counties outside the greater Taipei area, Fang said.
He expects demand for round-the-clock deliveries in Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as Hsinchu County, to be among the highest outside of the capital, based on customer behavior and the food supply chains based in those areas.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and