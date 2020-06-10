Foodpanda set to expand 24-hour delivery service

Staff writer, with CNA





Food delivery provider Foodpanda on Monday announced that from Friday it is expanding its 24-hour service to cover customers in an additional 14 cities and counties to cater to growing demand.

Foodpanda’s round-the-clock service is to be expanded to Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi, Pingtung, Taitung, Hualien, Yilan and Nantou counties, the company said in a statement.

Foodpanda, a subsidiary of Germany-based Delivery Hero SE, has businesses in more than 12 nations, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region.

In Taiwan, it began offering the 24-hour service in Taipei and New Taipei City in September last year.

Foodpanda Taiwan Co Ltd (富胖達) president John Fang (方俊強) said that the company has also partnered with convenience chain operators Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利超商), Hi-Life International Co (萊爾富) and OK Mart Co Ltd (來來超商) to provide a wide variety of items, ranging from snacks to microwave meals and fresh groceries.

The delivery of fresh groceries, in particular, is expected to play a huge role in the company’s overall business once its 24-hour delivery service begins in municipalities and counties outside the greater Taipei area, Fang said.

He expects demand for round-the-clock deliveries in Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as Hsinchu County, to be among the highest outside of the capital, based on customer behavior and the food supply chains based in those areas.