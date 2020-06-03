A strike yesterday by hundreds of Vietnamese migrant workers angered by what they said was an illegal pay cut at Compal Electronics Inc’s (仁寶) plant in Taoyuan’s Pingzhen District (平鎮) was resolved with the help of the Taoyuan Department of Labor.
The dispute between the world’s leading contract notebook computer manufacturer and workers at its Pingzhen plant led workers to rally outside the plant.
Father Peter Van Hung Nguyen, founder of the Vietnamese Migrant Workers and Brides Office, said the workers claimed Compal had unjustly increased its deductions for food and lodging from NT$2,500 (US$86.54) per month to NT$4,000.
Photo courtesy of Taoyuan Department of Labor
Workers were also unhappy by what they said was an unexplained NT$6,000 deduction in their pay for this month, Nguyen said.
Compal denied making illegal wage cuts, saying that the deductions, which include income tax, insurance premiums and food and accommodation expenses, were carried out according to the law and related regulations.
The labor department backed the company, saying the increase in food and lodging expenses had been outlined in the contracts the workers signed with the firm.
The dispute over the NT$6,000-plus deduction was due to poor communications, the department said in a statement.
That deduction was to cover their income tax for the first half of the year, which the company collects and pays to the central government.
To clarify and simplify matters, Compal would revise its income tax collection policy, and take monthly deductions to cover taxes instead of once every six months, the department said.
The workers also complained about their dormitory accommodations and facilities.
Compal said it had complied with laws and regulations on accommodations, but it promised to improve the working and living conditions for its migrant work staff.
It also promised to do its best when negotiating and communicating with the migrant workers.
PLANNED OUT: The government is lifting sale and export restrictions on 60% of the 20 million masks made daily, but people can still make purchases using their NHI cards Twenty thousand boxes of 50 masks each would be on sale at FamilyMart convenience stores starting tomorrow, Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd (全家便利商店) said yesterday. A box of 50 masks would cost NT$249 for those with FamilyMart memberships and NT$299 for those without, with no limits placed on how many boxes a person can buy, the company said. Convenience store chain operator Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富) said that it would also start selling masks from tomorrow. It has yet to announce details about prices and quantity. Hypermarket chain operator Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) said that it would start selling packs of five
BOOSTING BUYING: A source said that the idea of pre-ordering vouchers online is being considered, but the preliminary plan is for people to buy them at post offices A stimulus voucher program to be rolled out next month to boost consumption would be available not only to Taiwanese, but also foreign nationals and Chinese spouses who hold residency permits, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday. The government is fine-tuning the details of the program, which involves issuing vouchers for in-store purchases to revive buying amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During a radio interview on Monday last week, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said that the plan is to allow anyone, regardless of age or income level, to buy NT$3,000 (US$99.89) worth of vouchers for
Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power management solutions provider, has signed an agreement to acquire Canadian software firm Trihedral Engineering Ltd to bolster its smart production efforts, it said on Saturday. Delta said in a statement that it would acquire Trihedral for C$45 million (US$32.68 million) through its 100 percent-owned subsidiary Delta Electronics (Netherlands) BV. Trihedral specializes in supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and industrial Internet of Things software, which would strengthen Delta’s hardware offerings in fast-growing areas such as automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, it said. “The collection, monitoring and analyzing of data are critical to Delta’s two
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the