DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) expects an uptrend in demand and chip prices to extend into next quarter as telework and remote learning continue to drive purchases of servers and PCs, a company executive said yesterday.
As enterprises and schools sent their employees and students home to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, people have to use computers to work or to learn remotely and connect to the Internet, Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told reporters on the sidelines of an annual general meeting in Taoyuan.
“Originally, people expected the second quarter would be a down [season]. Due to telework and online learning, the second quarter is turning out to be a stronger season,” Lee said.
Photo: Hung Yu-fang, Taipei Times
As the penetration rate of PCs remains relatively low and is unlikely to surge overnight, “I believe the [momentum] will last into the third quarter... There is a chance to see a further price uptick,” he said.
Rising data traffic has further spurred demand for faster Internet connections and driven demand for cloud-related equipment and networking devices, Nanya Technology said.
Nanya Technology’s latest comments echoed Micron Technology Inc’s optimism about next quarter. The US company overnight raised its revenue forecast to between US$5.2 billion and US$5.4 billion, from an earlier estimate of between US$4.6 billion and US$5.2 billion.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating US-China trade friction are creating greater uncertainty in the second half for the global economy, which has depressed demand for smartphones and consumer electronics, Lee said.
Asked about the US limiting Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) access to chips from non-US suppliers, Lee said that Nanya Technology cannot comment on any single client.
The company would do its best to satisfy customers’ demand, while abiding by the law, he said.
Nanya Technology shareholders yesterday approved a cash dividend distribution of NT$1.5 per common share, representing a yield of 2.46 percent based on the chipmaker’s share price of NT$60.9 in Taipei trading.
The pandemic has not caused a serious delay in equipment delivery and the firm is on track to start initial production using 10-nanometer technology in the second half of this year, Nanya Technology chairman Wu Chia-chau (吳嘉昭) said.
The firm’s second-generation 10-nanometer products would begin pilot production in two years, he said.
The chipmaker this year boosted capital spending to NT$9.2 billion (US$306.21 million) to develop 10-nanometer technology.
Nanya Technology, which holds more than 4,200 patents, has established an 800-engineer research team.
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth