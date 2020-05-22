AstraZeneca PLC said it has received more than US$1 billion in US government funding to develop a COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University, adding that it has supply agreements for 400 million doses.
The UK drugmaker, which received the money from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), said that it has secured capacity to make 1 billion doses.
The company’s vaccine candidate is still in human trials, with no guarantee of success.
The investment accelerates a race to secure vaccine supplies, seen as a key step toward getting global economies moving again after a lockdown-induced slump.
Stock markets have been rising and falling on developments in research labs, as investors weigh the prospects for a successful shot.
Drugmakers around the world are looking for manufacturing capacity to increase output.
The Oxford vaccine is one of the world’s fastest-moving and AstraZeneca has said that it expects to have doses ready by as soon as September.
BARDA has also provided funding for French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi SA, including US$30 million for its COVID-19 vaccine and a US$226 million award in December last year to increase production capacity for its pandemic influenza vaccine.
Although Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson told Bloomberg News in an interview last week that a company vaccine would probably go to the US first, the company later said that it would make the shot available everywhere.
While the absence of a European counterpart to BARDA has slowed efforts to secure supplies, Hudson said that Sanofi is in talks with several governments on possible arrangements.
Supplying the UK with a vaccine would be a priority for AstraZeneca, CEO Pascal Soriot has said, with the company planning to make as many as 30 million doses available in Britain by September and committed to delivering 100 million this year.
AstraZeneca said that it is working with groups, including the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, to ensure that a vaccine is allocated fairly.
It aims to “ensure broad and equitable supply of the vaccine throughout the world at no profit during the pandemic,” the Cambridge, England-based company said in a statement.
The US funding would support a final-stage clinical trial with 30,000 participants, as well as tests in children, AstraZeneca said.
Dozens of other vaccine projects are under way around the world, from the US to China, drawing in major pharma giants, university labs and others.
Moderna Inc shares earlier this week jumped after the US biotech revealed positive early results from its experimental vaccine.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has said that any successful vaccine developed there would be made available as a global public good.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
STAYING AHEAD: TSMC’s planned 5 nanometer US plant would not start producing chips until 2024, when its Taiwan-based plant would be making 2 nanometer chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build an advanced wafer foundry in Arizona would not undercut its technological edge in Taiwan, economists said. “When the planned Arizona plant using the 5 nanometer process starts production in 2024, TSMC will have advanced to the 2 nanometer process [in Taiwan],” Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) research fellow Arisa Liu (劉佩真) said. “Even if the US has the plant run by TSMC, Taiwan is expected to remain competitive as the Taiwanese semiconductor sector will own advanced technologies,” Liu said. On Friday, TSMC announced plans to invest US$12 billion to build the 5