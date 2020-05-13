Ryanair Holdings PLC is to institute temperature checks, require masks and prohibit lining up for toilets to reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19 when flights return on July 1.
Toilets are to be made available on request, Ryanair said yesterday in a statement.
The Irish low-cost carrier, which has grounded its fleet since late March, plans to restart with about 40 percent of its normal flight schedules, it said.
Photo: AFP
The comeback is dependent on government restrictions being lifted on flights within Europe. While the European Commission is preparing recommendations for removing border controls, there are signs that the reopening would be bumpy.
Within the EU, each nation sets its own rules on re-entry.
The UK, which just left the bloc, but remains a major hub for flights in the region, plans a 14-day quarantine on incoming travelers, which executives have decried as tantamount to a ban.
Ryanair chief executive officer Michael O’Leary has railed against state-aid plans and this week challenged a French bailout of Air France-KLM.
Ryanair said it would restart flights from most of its bases, and would offer seats starting from 20 euros (US$21.60) one-way.
Service would feature fewer checked bags, online check-ins and boarding passes downloadable to smartphones, it said.
The UK plan casts doubt on a reopening plan of numerous European airlines that had planned to restart travel in coming months.
The International Air Transport Association has called for a coordinated approach to reopening in Europe, while acknowledging the challenges given that different countries have different infection rates.
The EU recommendations, due today, are part of a “tourism package” of non-binding guidelines and the like covering everything from health measures to travel vouchers.
EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager last week told lawmakers that digital contact tracing apps might “enable at least some traveling during the summer.”
Meanwhile, airlines have added more seats back to their flight schedules this week, led by China and even increases in Hong Kong, suggesting that the industry is starting to recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic, OAG Aviation Worldwide said.
Airlines globally added a net 600,000 seats to reach a total of almost 30 million, up about 2 percent from the previous week, OAG senior analyst John Grant wrote in a report.
That is still a long way off the weekly capacity of about 110 million seats this time last year, but it is an encouraging sign nonetheless.
Northeast Asia is a bright spot. China added 1 million seats to schedules this week, including 800,000 on domestic routes, and is now operating twice as many seats as the US.
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) added 40,000 seats and increased frequency by about 120 flights, Grant said.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue