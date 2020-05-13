The nation’s hotels last quarter saw their revenues fall 32.82 percent year-on-year to NT$10.28 billion (US$343.58 million), while occupancy rates plunged from 66.36 percent to 37.19 percent, according to Tourism Bureau data.
The figures might further worsen this quarter if the COVID-19 pandemic persists and governments continue to restrict international travel. Along with travel agencies and airlines, hotels have borne the brunt of the pandemic as nations around the world shut their borders and ban social gatherings to contain the virus.
Guest visits totaled 1.9 million from January to March, a decline of nearly 40 percent, or 1.24 million visits, from the same period last year at 3.15 million, the bureau said.
Foreign travelers accounted for more than 1 million visit losses, while locals made up the remaining decline, the data showed.
Hotels with a heavy reliance on international business travelers are feeling the pinch more sharply than resort properties in tourist spots outside of Taipei.
Occupancy rates at Caesar Park Taipei (台北凱撒飯店) and Cosmos Taipei (台北天成大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station and the Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店) near the Ximen MRT Station tumbled to 30 to 50 percent, from more than 90 percent prior to the outbreak, the bureau said, adding that the figures sank to single digits for lesser-known properties.
Occupancy rates in Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Kaohsiung and Hualien all fell below 50 percent, bureau data showed.
A few resort hotels, such as Caesar Park Kenting (墾丁凱撒大飯店) in Pingtung County and Hotel Royal Chihpen (知本老爺大酒店) in Taitung County, kept occupancy rates above 80 percent, thanks to their less populous locations with scenic views, the data showed.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue