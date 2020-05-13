The Ministry of Finance yesterday said it collected NT$119.1 billion (US$3.98 billion) in tax revenue last month, an increase of 6.1 percent from a year earlier, bolstered by larger securities transactions and dividend payouts.
The overall gains in tax revenue came even though business activity and housing deals slackened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Trading on the local bourse is vibrant this year, allowing securities transaction tax revenue to post growth for seven months straight,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng (陳玉豐) said.
Photo: AFP / Sam Yeh
Stock transactions generated NT$9.4 billion in tax revenue, jumping 12.5 percent from a year earlier, with average daily turnover rising 21.19 percent from NT$155.2 billion to NT$186.4 billion last month, Chen said.
Like other stock markets worldwide, Taiwanese equity markets have seen wild swings, but reclaimed most of their losses to the COVID-19 outbreak, as local tech firms have benefited from remote working and learning arrangements, which boosted demand for laptops, tablets and information technology devices.
For the first four months of this year, stock transactions rose to a new high since the global financial crisis in 2009, Chen said.
Personal income tax revenue surged 49.5 percent to NT$29.3 billion last month, attributable primarily to the quarterly distribution of cash dividends by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker.
The ministry has voiced misgivings about the continued upturn in income tax revenue, as it has pushed back the deadline by one month for personal income tax filings this year from May 31 to June 30.
It would be better to make a final judgement after the dust settles, Chen said.
His warning came after corporate income tax revenue and business tax revenue both slipped into negative territory.
Chen pinned the blame on diminished economic activity and an oil price rout, which wreaked havoc on duties from imports of oil, chemical and mineral products.
Business tax revenue might fare worse this month, which reflects partial data for last month, Chen said.
The virus outbreak also weighed on property transactions. Revenue from land value increase tax last month declined 10.7 percent to NT$7.5 billion, with the number of deals shrinking 5.6 percent to 46,545, the ministry said in a report.
Cumulative property transactions totaled 187,121 cases from January to last month, falling 3.4 percent from the same period last year, it said.
However, liquor and tobacco tax revenue held firm with a 6.8 percent increase to NT$5.6 billion, despite a decline in dinner gatherings.
The ministry collected NT$519.6 billion of tax revenue in the first four months, an increase of 9.2 percent from a year earlier and ahead of its budget schedule by 8.6 percent.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue