Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠), the world’s leading supplier of driver ICs for LCD panels, yesterday reported a record-high net profit of NT$2.21 billion (US$73.9 million) for last quarter, rising 12.38 percent from a year earlier and 22.7 percent from the previous quarter.
That translated into earnings per share of NT$3.63, up from NT$3.23 a year earlier and NT$2.96 the previous quarter.
Revenue grew 13.01 percent on an annual basis and a milder 2.21 percent sequentially to NT$16.89 billion, thanks to robust sales of system on a chip (SoC) and driver ICs for mobile applications, which contributed 30 percent and 70 percent respectively to overall sales, the company said.
Photo: Hung Yu-fang, Taipei Times
Gross margin was better than expected, rising 0.39 percentage points to a record 33.2 percent, compared with Novatek’s forecast of 31 to 33 percent, due to a better product mix and nonrecurring engineering income, it said.
Novatek president Steve Wang (王守仁) was upbeat about the outlook this quarter, forecasting sales of between NT$17.7 billion and NT$18.5 billion, representing year-on-year increases of between 8.59 percent and 13.49 percent.
“Demand for SoC should drive growth this quarter,” Wang said, adding that orders for the company’s TV SoC solutions have continued to grow as it gained market share.
With 5G rollouts picking up speed in China, Wang said shipments of advanced touch controllers with display driver integration (TDDI) chip, which are set to outfit most 5G smartphones equipped with OLED screens, are expected to grow significantly in the second half of the year.
Based on estimated global smartphone shipments of 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion units this year, Wang forecast that TDDI chip shipments would reach between 600 million and 650 million, citing the company’s market penetration rate of 50 percent.
“There is still a lot of uncertainty in the consumer electronics market ... but if the novel coronavirus is contained by the end of this quarter, market demand should remain stable,” he added.
The demand for driver ICs is expected to continue to rise as the pandemic propels sales of laptops, tablets and monitors.
“We are seeing healthy demand for large display panel drivers, while demand for medium and smaller-sized panel drivers remains flattish,” he said, citing slow growth in automotive and Internet protocol camera applications.
The company would likely benefit from Samsung Electronic Co’s recent exit from the LCD panel market, Wang said, adding that he aims to increase Novatek’s market share to more than 30 percent.
Novatek’s board of directors yesterday proposed to issue a cash dividend of NT$10.5 per common share, representing a payout ratio of 80.58 percent based on earnings per share of NT$13.03 last year.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,