VW seeks to defy virus headwinds

AFP, FRANKFURT, Germany





German auto giant Volkswagen AG (VW) yesterday said that it expects to defy the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with a small operating profit this year, although the figure would be “severely” impacted.

The company earlier this month withdrew existing full-year targets as it released grim preliminary earnings data for the January-to-March period.

With unit sales and revenue forecast “significantly below” last year’s levels, VW “expects operating profit for 2020 to be severely below the prior year, but still to remain positive,” it said in a statement unveiling full first-quarter results.

A Volkswagen AG employee works on a Volkswagen ID.3 car at the company’s factory in Zwickau, Germany, on Feb. 25. Photo: EPA-EFE

In final first-quarter figures released on Monday, net profit at the sprawling 12-brand group fell 83 percent year-on-year to 517 million euros (US$562 million), while revenues fell just more than 8 percent to 55 billion euros.

“We’ve taken numerous countermeasures to cut costs and ensure liquidity, and we continue to be robustly positioned financially,” finance director Frank Witter said.

Across Europe’s major markets, auto sales plummeted last month as lockdown measures imposed to slow the coronavirus’ spread wiped out swathes of everyday economic activity.

However, there are glimmers of hope for VW in home market Germany, where dealerships have reopened and factories are restarting production at a slower pace.

Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles, made only a small profit in the first quarter as it shut down factories, and shifted into cash preservation and cost management mode during the pandemic.

Daimler chief executive officer Ola Kallenius said that the Stuttgart-based automaker was engaging in a gradual restart of production — and would continue its investment in electric vehicles and digitalization.

He called the shift to new technologies “non-negotiable,” despite the severe disruption from the virus outbreak.

Net profit was 168 million euros, down from 2.1 billion euros in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue fell to 37.2 billion euros from 39.7 billion euros in the first quarter of last year.

“Now we have started with a gradual ramp-up of our production,” Kallenius said. “At the same time, we are continuing to invest in key technologies, including electrification and digitalization. They are non-negotiable elements of our future.”

Additional reporting by AP