The first-year premiums of the nation’s life insurance companies plunged 37.7 percent year-on-year to a total of NT$217 billion (US$7.2 billion) in the first quarter after they cut their products’ returns due to lower interest rates and stricter regulations, the Life Insurance Association said in a report.
The decline was steeper than a 20 percent drop forecast by Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) last month.
First-year premiums declined for all types of policies, including traditional life insurance, accident insurance and annuity insurance, which reported annual drops of 41.7 percent to NT$147 billion, 4.3 percent to NT$2.7 billion and 28.9 percent to NT$10.2 billion respectively in the first three months of this year, the report said.
Sales of investment-linked products also retreated 32 percent from a year earlier to NT$45.6 billion in the period, it said.
The only exception was the health insurance sector, which bucked the downtrend with an 8.3 percent year-on-year increase in sales to NT$10.7 billion in the first quarter, as consumers paid more attention to their health insurance coverage amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.
Life insurers, which have seen their sales deteriorate since January, faced bigger challenges amid a low interest rate environment caused by the central bank cutting its rates by 25 basis points and the US Federal Reserve’s emergency rate cuts of 1.5 percentage points, the report said.
With the lower interest rates, insurers continued to reduce their products’ declared interest rates, which determine the bonuses that policyholders can receive, it said.
Declared interest rates for most New Taiwan dollar-denominated interest rate-sensitive policies offered by major insurers were slashed to 2 percent or less after the rate cuts, it added, marking a considerable drop from 2.7 percent a year earlier.
Sales were also negatively affected by the Financial Supervisory Commission on Jan. 1 reducing insurers’ liability reserve interest rates by 25 basis points, which caused an average increase of about 2 to 3 percent in premiums for new policyholders, the report said.
Meanwhile, the growing epidemic prevented salespeople from visiting clients, which has also negatively affected sales, it said.
The commission requiring target-maturity bond funds to be linked with policies that only invest in bonds with ratings of at least “BBB” led to insurers offering lower investment returns on investment-linked products, which caused a drop in sales, it added.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) last week lowered its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to minus-1 percent, down from the 0.9 percent growth the bank predicted on March 23, as the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to deal a serious blow to the nation’s exports. “A decline in exports as a result of the lockdowns and shutdowns in Europe, the US and Southeast Asia is the biggest challenge facing the Taiwanese economy for the coming quarters,” DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report on Wednesday. “Taiwan’s exports, industrial production and purchasing managers’ index data held up well as of February
NONCOMPLIANCE: The corporation’s Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd unit reportedly did not guarantee that its 70,000 workers kept a safe distance from one another Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes, has been ordered to temporarily shut down a Vietnam unit over COVID-19 concerns, Vietnamese state media reported yesterday. Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd must suspend production for two days from today after failing to meet local rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. “The suspension of Pouyuen Vietnam is necessary to ensure public health, as well as the operations of the company,” Ho Chi Minh City Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong, was quoted as saying. The report said the company, which has about 70,000 employees and