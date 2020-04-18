The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday proposed reducing rent by 20 percent for manufacturers operating production facilities in the nation’s industrial parks and export processing zones as it seeks to avoid furloughs and layoffs due to economic turmoil stirred up by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We would offer a 20 percent cut in payments for a total of six months,” Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, adding that the reduction in rent would also be applicable to companies leasing land from state-owned enterprises, particularly Taiwan Sugar Corp (台糖).
Companies “could choose between delaying payments for one year, with the amount divided over the following three years, or the 20 percent reduction,” Lin said.
Photo: CNA
The ministry is also providing a 50 percent reduction in maintenance fees for public infrastructure, as well as extending payment periods for the treatment of industrial wastewater.
As part of a broader economic stimulus program, the ministry is subsidizing up to 40 percent of employee wages for companies in the manufacturing and service sectors that have posted a 50 percent drop in sales due to the pandemic, and slashing utility rates at Taiwan Power Co (台電) and Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水).
The 50 percent threshold could be further lowered to 30 percent for certain industries, Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) told reporters yesterday following a meeting with local businesses.
“We need to be flexible... The Industrial Development Bureau is to hold discussions with labor unions to reach common ground,” Shen said.
The ministry yesterday also approved applications from 11 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to join a government program.
Specializing in various industries, including machinery equipment, metal components and tools, as well as imported vehicles sales, Cheng Yu Precision Industry Co Ltd (承育精密), Amita Technologies Inc (有量科技), Jing Fong Industry Co Ltd (璟鋒工業), Yung Chang Co Ltd (泳常公司), Chao Chiun Mechanical Industry Co Ltd (喬群機械), Finewit Precision Industrial Co Ltd (泓憶精密), Ison Corp (光感動公司), Kuan Yu Advanced Composite Enterprise Co Ltd (冠羿企業), Changqing Motor Co Ltd (長慶汽車), Huanqiu Air Quality monitoring Co Ltd (環球車輛檢測) and an unnamed gear manufacturer are to invest a total of NT$1.9 billion (US$63.1 million).
The program, which launched in July last year amid rising trade tensions between the US and China, has to attracted more than NT$88.8 billion in investment from 206 SMEs, ministry data showed.
Separately yesterday, the central bank extended its NT$200 billion relief program for SMEs that have been affected by the pandemic to include self-employed workers.
The program provides loans of up to NT$500,000 with an interest rate of less than 1 percent to small business whose sales have fallen to less than NT$200,000 per month.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) last week lowered its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to minus-1 percent, down from the 0.9 percent growth the bank predicted on March 23, as the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to deal a serious blow to the nation’s exports. “A decline in exports as a result of the lockdowns and shutdowns in Europe, the US and Southeast Asia is the biggest challenge facing the Taiwanese economy for the coming quarters,” DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report on Wednesday. “Taiwan’s exports, industrial production and purchasing managers’ index data held up well as of February
NONCOMPLIANCE: The corporation’s Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd unit reportedly did not guarantee that its 70,000 workers kept a safe distance from one another Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes, has been ordered to temporarily shut down a Vietnam unit over COVID-19 concerns, Vietnamese state media reported yesterday. Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd must suspend production for two days from today after failing to meet local rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. “The suspension of Pouyuen Vietnam is necessary to ensure public health, as well as the operations of the company,” Ho Chi Minh City Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong, was quoted as saying. The report said the company, which has about 70,000 employees and