Ta San Shang set to build offshore wind service ship

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Ta San Shang Marine Co Ltd (大三商航運), a joint venture between Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine Group (大統海運) and Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd, is to build the first service operation vessel registered in Taiwan for offshore wind farms, wind developer Orsted Taiwan Ltd (沃旭能源) said yesterday.

Orsted, which is developing four sites off the coast of Changhua County, said that it has signed a 15-year contract with Ta San Shang Marine, chartering the shipping company to construct the first bespoke service operation vessel in the nation for the operation and maintenance of Orsted’s upcoming wind farms.

However, Orsted did not disclose the amount of the contract, nor the manufacturing site for the vessel, which is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

The Port of Taichung, where Orsted’s future operations and maintenance facilities are to be based, would serve as the vessel’s home base due to its proximity to construction sites and water depths that are suited to accommodate deep-draft vessels, the company said.

The vessel, whose operations would help ensure the reliability and availability of wind turbines, is to provide a high standard of comfort and safety for its crew and offshore technicians, Orsted head of Asia-Pacific operations Andreas Munk-Janson said in a statement.

The vessel, which is to refuel once per month, would be able to accommodate up to 60 personnel, Orsted said, adding that it would feature cabins, a recreational lounge, fitness facilities and a variety of food options.

The vessel would be able to undertake fossil fuel-free operations, as a battery-hybrid setup has been integrated into its design, it said.