US President Donald Trump has signed off on a plan to defer US tariffs on goods from countries with most-favored nation status for three months, to help ease the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, a source familiar with the decision said on Tuesday.
The plan would not apply to tariffs on Chinese and European goods subject to Section 301 tariffs or to steel and aluminum subject to Section 232 tariffs.
The source said it remained unclear when Trump would sign an executive order deferring the levies.
Once signed, it would give the US Department of the Treasury the authority to direct US Customs and Border Protection to delay collecting tariffs on those imports for 90 days.
About 400 chief executives of small, medium and large companies from across the country on Tuesday urged Trump in a letter to delay the collection of duties for a period of 90 to 180 days to give companies access to cash that would normally be paid to the US government, given coronavirus-related shutdowns.
“Delaying duties helps us preserve cash flow — critically important during a prolonged period of little to no revenue,” the CEOs wrote.
“At the same time, delaying duties does not undermine the effect of tariffs on trade flows, because the money is still due,” they wrote.
Trade ministers from the US and other G20 major economies on Monday agreed to keep their markets open and ensure the continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment and other essential goods as the world battles the pandemic.
The deferral would apply to duties imposed on items from countries with most-favored nation status, such as footwear and apparel, giving US importers of such items a temporary reprieve.
White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro last week denied a report that the administration was considering a broader tariff relief measure that would have included goods from China.
The modified plan affects a smaller subset of imports.
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a
Taipei 101, one of the nation’s leading shopping centers, is planning to reduce its business hours due to decreased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taipei 101 is to open daily at noon and close at 9pm from April 6, building management said in a statement on Monday. The shopping center has been opening at 11am and closing at 9:30pm from Sunday to Thursday, while closing at 10pm on Friday and Saturday. The restaurants in the food court — on the basement level — would adjust their business hours as necessary, but the supermarket would continue to open at 9am daily, management said. The shopping