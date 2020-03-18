France plans to mobilize 45 billion euros (US$50 billion) in crisis measures to help its companies, with the economy likely to shrink 1 percent this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said yesterday.
A large part of the 45 billion euro figure was the deferral of all tax payments and payroll charges that companies were due to pay this month and the cancellation of such payments for firms at risk of collapse, Le Maire said.
“We are going to mobilize 45 billion euros as our first immediate economic assistance to companies,” Le Maire told French RTL radio. “We don’t want bankruptcies.”
Photo: AFP
The money comes in addition to 300 billion euros in government loan guarantees that French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday, Le Maire said.
He said that he would produce a new budget bill “in a matter of hours” to reflect fallout from the virus and based on a forecast that the economy would contract 1 percent this year.
Asked whether the stock market should be closed in light of the economic turmoil, Le Maire said that there were other things that could be done first, such as banning short-selling, which he said the markets regulator was doing for 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Airbus SE is stopping production and assembly activities at its plants in France and Spain for the next four days, as governments there implement new measures to restrict movements and fight the coronavirus outbreak, the planemaker said yesterday.
The move appears to mark the most serious across-the-board disruption in Airbus production since a strike at then British partner BAE Systems PLC in 1989, apart from problems with individual programs such as the Airbus A380 or A400M military aircraft.
“This will allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing, while improving the efficiency of operations under the new working conditions,” Airbus said in a statement.
Reuters on Monday reported that Airbus had drawn up contingency plans to slow or stop production if France was placed under a drastic lockdown due to the virus.
France’s aerospace capital of Toulouse is home to Airbus’ largest assembly plants as well its headquarters.
Factories in Britain, where Airbus makes wings, or Germany, where it has its second-largest cluster of assembly lines, could continue to operate for several days, but the rate at which they will produce parts and assemble jets has not been announced.
Deliveries have already been disrupted as crisis-hit airlines hold back from taking possession of aircraft to conserve cash, industry sources say.
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
TIME FOR ACTION: The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week might push up the New Taiwan dollar, which could cause the central bank to step in to fend off speculation The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action. Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus. The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth. The central bank
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
The government’s new and larger-scale subsidies for scooter replacements would drive electric scooter demand, Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) said yesterday, boosting electric scooter’s market share to about 20 percent this year, from 15 percent last year. The spread of COVID-19 has also helped propel electric scooter sales as people avoid public transportation to prevent contracting the virus, the company said. “The epidemic gave an unexpected boost [to sales],” Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) told the Taipei Times at the launch of the Gogoro 3 Delight, a new addition to the Gogoro 3 series. “People are more willing to spend on new scooters