Wildlife trade enhances risks of viral outbreaks

AFP, SHANGHAI

The animal-borne SARS virus 17 years ago was supposed to be a wake-up call about consuming wildlife as food, but scientists said China’s latest epidemic indicated that the practice remained widespread and a growing risk to human health.

Like SARS, which was traced to bats and civets, the virus that has killed dozens in China and infected almost 2,000 people is believed to have originated in animals trafficked for food.

Final findings are yet to be announced, but Chinese health officials believe it came from wildlife sold illegally at a meat market in the central city of Wuhan, which offered everything from rats to wolf puppies and giant salamanders.

The so-called “bushmeat” trade, plus broader human encroachment on wild habitats, is bringing people into ever-closer contact with animal viruses that can spread rapidly in our uber-connected world, said Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, a global non-governmental organization focused on infectious disease prevention.

The Global Virome Project, a worldwide effort to increase preparedness for pandemics, which Daszak is a part of, estimates there are 1.7 million undiscovered viruses in wildlife, nearly half of which could be harmful to humans.

Daszak said the project’s research indicates we can expect about five new animal-borne pathogens to infect humanity each year.

“The new normal is that pandemics are going to happen more frequently,” he said.

“We are making contact with animals that carry these viruses more, and more, and more,” he said.

Viruses are a natural part of the environment, and not all are the stuff of sci-fi horror.

However, the recent track record of animal-hosted viruses that “jump” to humans is sobering. Like SARS, which killed hundreds in China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003, Ebola also was traced to bats, while HIV has roots in African primates.

Today, more than 60 percent of new emerging human infectious diseases reach us via animals, scientists say. Even familiar menu items like poultry and cattle — whose pathogens we have largely adapted to over millennia — occasionally throw a curveball, like bird flu or mad cow disease.

“For the sake of these wild species’ future, and for human health, we need to reduce consumption of these wild animals,” said Diana Bell, a wildlife disease and conservation biologist at University of East Anglia who has studied SARS, Ebola and other pathogens.

“But, 17 years on [from SARS], apparently that hasn’t happened,” she said.

Wild-meat consumption itself is not necessarily dangerous — most viruses die once their host is killed. However, pathogens can jump to humans during the capture, transportation, or slaughter of animals, especially if sanitation is poor or protective equipment not used.

On Thursday, the southern province of Guangdong, a center of rare-species consumption, said it was immediately halting trade in wild animals.

Similar promises were made following SARS, yet conservationists say the trade continues, aided by loophole-riddled Chinese laws regarding many species, and episodic or just plain lax enforcement.

China has addressed the problem partly by encouraging a farmed-animal industry. This has included endangered species like tigers, whose parts are prized in China and other Asian countries as aphrodisiacs or for other uses.

However, that comes with its own downside, by providing a channel for more sought-after wild-caught beasts to be laundered as “farmed,” Bell said.