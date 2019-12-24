Slow-motion evacuation from climate change in US

AP, WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey

Housing is in high demand in the heavily populated northeastern US. However, in Woodbridge, New Jersey, the state has bought and torn down 145 homes since 2013 and returned the land to nature, with eight homes demolished this month alone. Dozens more are slated to be torn down in the near future.

Some neighborhoods in the town of more than 100,000 residents just off the bustling New Jersey Turnpike are projected to be partly or fully underwater in coming decades as global sea levels rise.

Earlier this month, Patricia Kambach, 80, went inside rather than watch a crew demolish her longtime neighbor’s home. Kambach has lived in her house on Lewis Street since former US president John F. Kennedy was in office.

“I lived here 56 years and it’s hard,” Kambach said as she watched an enormous excavator machine used to tear down houses.

“A lot of people are taking the buyout, because they are getting good price for their house and we do have problems with the water,” she said.

Soon she would move out, and her home would be demolished.

Buyouts of flood-prone properties have become a reality in numerous coastal US states, as well as inland. New York, Texas, Louisiana, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and others have programs.

However, Superstorm Sandy in 2012 opened the eyes of people in low-lying New Jersey towns, such as Woodbridge, to the dangers of rising waters.

The goal of the state buyout program, Blue Acres, is two-fold: to remove people and property from the danger of floods, and to use the vacant land left behind as a buffer or sponge to help absorb the water from those floods.

“Typically when we think of a disaster we think of a major storm or catastrophic fire — something that happens really quickly,” Rutgers University biologist Brooke Maslo said. “Climate change is a disaster; it’s just that it is happening in slow motion.”

On a recent morning, Maslo tended to a series of plastic tubes that protect and nourish tree seedlings in the footprints of homes where just a few years ago people raised families. After those houses were torn down, she designed the area into a flood plain forest of native trees, shrubs and grass.

“The idea is first and foremost to move people to higher ground, to protect human health and safety,” she said. “The second part of the process is to increase the resiliency for the remaining houses.”

Blue Acres has so far lined up funding to buy 1,156 properties statewide.

It has made offers on nearly 1,000 homes, closed deals on more than 700, and knocked down more than 640 in flood-danger areas across New Jersey, state Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Larry Hajna said.

However, none of the buyouts has happened along the ocean, where the damage from Sandy was catastrophic. The reason is simple: That land is simply too valuable; no property owners have thus far signed up for the buyout program, which is strictly voluntary.

Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said Blue Acres has done some good in places like Woodbridge, which suffered regular flooding from a nearby river and creek, exacerbated by storm surge during hurricanes.

However, he said it needs to be expanded to other areas.

“We need the same success and program along the shore to get people and their properties out of harm’s way,” he said.

In places like Woodbridge, the Blue Acres program has thrown a lifeline to people who might have trouble selling their homes otherwise.