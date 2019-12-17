Weinstein says pioneering work for women forgotten

The Guardian

Harvey Weinstein has complained he feels like “the forgotten man” and that his “pioneering” work championing movies directed by and about women has been “eviscerated” in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations against him.

The 67-year-old producer, once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, has faced accusations of sexual assault and harassment from dozens of women.

Ahead of the start of his rape trial, Weinstein gave an interview to the New York Post.

He spoke while recuperating in hospital after spinal surgery and said that he was doing the interview to prove he was not exaggerating the claims about his ill health.

He appeared in court last week using a walking frame.

The New York Post reported that Weinstein showed little sign of remorse for the actions he is accused of.

“I feel like the forgotten man,” he told the paper.

“I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue,” Weinstein said. “I did it first. I pioneered it.”

“It all got eviscerated because of what happened,” Weinstein said. “My work has been forgotten.”

Weinstein said he got Gwyneth Paltrow a pay deal of US$10 million in 2003 for the movie View From the Top, which made her the highest-paid female actor in an independent film.

Paltrow has accused him of harassment.

He also said that his production company championed social causes, including buying the distribution rights for the documentary Paris is Burning, about drag culture in the French capital, and Transamerica.

“I want this city to recognize who I was instead of what I’ve become,” he told the Post.

Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer representing three of Weinstein’s alleged victims, said that it was not possible to feel sorry for Weinstein “while he sits perched in an executive private hospital suite and asks New Yorkers to recognize his prior accomplishments, which justifiability have been overshadowed by his horrific actions.”

“Mr Weinstein’s latest public relations stunt on the eve of his criminal trial provides even more motivation to continue to prosecute the claims that will expose him for who he is,” Wigdor said.

Weinstein is to go on trial on Jan. 6 on rape and sexual assault charges in a state court.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which relate to incidents alleged by two female accusers in 2006 and 2013.

He has also denied allegations by roughly 70 women of sexual misconduct dating back decades.