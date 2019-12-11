FEATURE: Coding boom sees Chinese children learn and teach

AFP, BEIJING

Wearing a pair of black-rimmed glasses and a red T-shirt, an eight-year-old Chinese boy is logged in for an online coding lesson — as the teacher.

Vita set up a coding tutorial channel on the Chinese video streaming site Bilibili in August and has so far garnered nearly 60,000 followers and more than 1 million views.

He is among a growing number of children in China who are learning coding even before they enter primary school.

The trend has been fueled by parents’ belief that coding skills will be essential for Chinese teenagers given the government’s technological drive.

“Coding is not that easy, but also not that difficult — at least not as difficult as you have imagined,” said Vita, who lives in Shanghai.

The little boy uses his channel to patiently take his students — who are mostly children older than him and young adults — step-by-step through an Apple-designed coding app called Swift Playgrounds.

Explaining as he goes, he sometimes deliberately makes mistakes to help show common errors to avoid.

“When I am teaching, I am learning new things at the same time,” Vita said.

China has been making huge investments in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), with the government in 2017 issuing an AI development plan that suggested programming courses be taught in primary and secondary schools.

China published its first AI textbook last year, while eastern Zhejiang Province listed programming as one subject for its college entrance examination.

For Vita it was his father, Zhou Ziheng (周自恆), who has been his main support, editing his videos and helping to run the channel. Zhou, a freelance translator of scientific and technology books, started to teach his son how to write code when he was five years old.

“I learned coding when I was young, so I always believed that Vita learning coding at this age was something normal,” he said.

When Vita was four, they started off by playing some coding-related games together, which used icons to replace code.

After seeing that Vita played these games very well, Zhou decided to help him work on some real code.

This summer, Vita surprised his father by successfully rewriting the code in an app that did not work in an updated system by himself.

“I suggested to him to record how he rewrote these codes,” said Zhou, and the idea for online classes was born.

Most comments on Vita’s online videos express amazement that he can write code and even teach others at such a young age.

“I just learned how to use the computer when I was eight,” wrote one.

Parents who do not have the skills to help can send their children to coding agencies, which are booming thanks to demand from China’s middle-class families looking for the best skills for their children.

The value of China’s programming education market for children was 7.5 billion yuan (US$1 billion) in 2017, but is set to exceed to 37.7 billion yuan by next year, according to Analysys, a Chinese Internet analysis firm.

“China’s programming education in public school starts very late [compared with developed countries], so our after-school tutorial agency makes up for this shortage,” said Pan Gongbo (潘公博), general manager of Beijing-based Tongcheng Tongmei, a coding education center.

The school’s youngest student is three years old.

For children under six, the agency offers a special program that includes activities such as Lego building, which also uses coding knowledge and skills.