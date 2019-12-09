‘Sesame Street’ still going strong at 50, with honor

AFP, WASHINGTON

Generations of children around the world have grown up learning their ABCs and 123s from the lovable muppets on Sesame Street, and as the pioneering TV program turns 50, it is as popular as ever.

It was also to earn one of the US’ top cultural awards, to go along with a pile of nearly 200 Emmys — at a gala in Washington yesterday. It would be the first TV show to earn the Kennedy Center Honors.

Since its debut in November 1969 on US public television, the famous address has taken on many forms, in more than 150 countries. In Afghanistan, it is Baghch-e-Simsim, in Latin America, it is Plaza Sesamo and in Arabic-speaking countries, it is Iftah Ya Simsim.

However, the message — one that an estimated 86 million American children alone have watched and absorbed — is the same: The importance of education, inclusiveness, acceptance and kindness.

It just happens to be delivered by a cast of colorful characters from Bert and Ernie to Big Bird, Elmo and Oscar the Grouch. They mingle with children — and a massive rotating cast of celebrity guest stars — to teach children the basics in a captivating mix of live action, songs, puppetry and laughter.

“They figured out that if in 30 seconds you could sell toothpaste and soft drinks, why couldn’t you sell how to count, ABCs, decent social manners and behavior?” Robert Thompson, a professor of pop culture at Syracuse University, told reporters.

Sesame Street was the brainchild of Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett, who cofounded the nonprofit Children’s Television Workshop, now known as Sesame Workshop, in 1968.

The following year, the show launched — and just a few years later, was already a US icon.

The pair were to accept the award on behalf of the program, which also featured the artistry of the late Muppets creator Jim Henson.

“Yes, it was entertaining. But it really did try to teach a series of substantial pieces of curriculum. There were lessons taught on Sesame Street,” Thompson said. “It was often like school — very entertaining school, but school nevertheless.”

As the show was carried on public television network PBS, the series was able to reach children from all backgrounds — contributing to its overwhelming popularity.

“Sesame Street really aimed at a demographic, a target audience that didn’t necessarily have the luxury of other kinds of curriculum,” Thompson said.

“There were immigrants, Spanish speakers and people of color on Sesame Street,” he added — a welcome haven of diversity, even in 1970s US.

The show about what Thompson called a “naively good and happy place” slowly gathered steam, and gradually was exported around the world, with countries offering their unique spins.

In the 1980s, as he presented a cultural exchange program with the Soviet Union, then-US president Ronald Reagan went so far as to express the hope that young Soviets would watch Sesame Street.

In South Africa, the show featured an HIV-positive character. In Afghanistan, the female character Zari promoted gender equality. In Ethiopia, Tsehai the giraffe spoke in Amharic about deforestation.

In the US, Sesame Street has featured everyone from first ladies to actors, to pop stars to sports icons to UN leaders.

Former first lady Michelle Obama appeared to promote her campaign against obesity. Former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton appeared to discuss health tips. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talked with Big Bird about subtraction.