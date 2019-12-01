Police officer buys Starbucks, receives cups labeled ‘PIG’

AP, GLENPOOL, Oklahoma

An Oklahoma police chief said that an officer bought Starbucks for emergency services dispatchers working on Thanksgiving only to find that “PIG” was printed on the cups’ labels.

The officer notified Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara, who called the store and spoke to a manager.

O’Mara said that they offered to reprint the computer-generated labels, but he took to social media and posted the photograph, which has since gone viral.

The officer told KTUL-TV that the employee reached out to him personally and apologized, saying that it was a joke.

However, in a statement on Friday, Starbucks said that the worker who wrote the offending word on the cup “used poor judgement and is no longer a partner” after breaching company policy.

“This language is offensive to all law enforcement and is not representative of the deep appreciation we have for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” the statement said.

In a separate joint statement, Starbucks and the Kiefer Police Department said that they are committed to using the incident as an opportunity to promote greater civility.

Starbucks officials said that they would be meeting with Kiefer police officials to discussing ways to work together.