Agencies

INDONESIA

AI civil service in future

President Joko Widodo yesterday ordered government agencies to remove two ranks of public servants next year and replace their roles with artificial intelligence (AI), in a bid to cut red tape hampering investment. The nation should transition to higher-end manufacturing, which would require foreign investment, Widodo said, adding that he would improve the business climate by fixing dozens of overlapping rules and cutting red tape. “I have ordered my minister [of administrative and bureaucratic reform] to replace them with AI. Our bureaucracy will be faster with AI,” he said, but added that the plan would need parliamentary approval.

SOUTH KOREA

Fifteen coal plants to idle

The government plans to idle up to a quarter of its coal-fired power plants from next month to February to help limit air pollution, and the remaining plants should be enough to supply power over the winter, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said yesterday. The nation has about 60 coal-fired power plants, generating 40 percent of its electricity, but experts have said that burning coal has worsened the air quality.

NORTH KOREA

Unidentified projectile fired

The military yesterday fired an unidentified projectile, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, three days after Pyongyang said that its troops conducted artillery drills near its disputed sea boundary with the South. The brief statement from Seoul gave no further details, such as what kind of projectile was launched, or where it landed. On Monday, leader Kim Jong-un, visited a frontline islet and ordered artillery troops there to practice firing near the sea boundary, the scene of several bloody naval clashes between the Koreas in past years.

UKRAINE

Apple slammed over map

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko accused Apple Inc of insensitivity in having some versions of its Maps app depict the Crimean Peninsula as being part of Russia. The minister tried to present the situation in terms of how Apple might react if in a parallel situation. “Imagine you’re crying out that your design & ideas, years of work & piece of your heart are stolen by your worst enemy, but then smb ignorant doesn’t give a damn about your pain,” he tweeted. “That’s how it feels when you call #Crimea a [Russian flag] land.”

FRANCE

China urged to end camps

The government on Wednesday called on China to end “mass arbitrary detentions” in the Xinjiang region. “We call on China to put an end to mass arbitrary detentions and invite the office of the [UN] High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Xinjiang as soon as possible to report on the situation,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said.

UNITED STATES

‘Extreme cyberstalker’

A Hawaiian man tormented a Utah family for a year by sending more than 500 people to their house for unwanted food deliveries and repairs, as well as tow trucks, locksmiths, plumbers and prostitutes, US Attorney John Huber, who called it “extreme cyberstalking,” told reporters on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Loren Okamura, 44, had a detention hearing at the US District Court in Honolulu, following his arrest last week. Okamura targeted a father and his adult daughter. “For all the good that technology offers us in our modern lifestyles, there is also a darker, seedier side to it,” Huber said.