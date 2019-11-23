Police to safeguard polling stations for HK local elections

AP, HONG KONG

Police are to be out in force at polling stations in Hong Kong this weekend as keenly contested local elections take place amid ongoing anti-government protests.

New Hong Kong Police Commissioner Chris Tang (鄧炳強) yesterday told reporters that officers would deal with any outbreak of violence immediately without hesitation.

Six masked protesters surrendered before dawn, bringing to about 30 the number who have come out in the past day from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus besieged by police.

The group emerged from a campus entrance and held hands as they walked toward a checkpoint at about 3am. Five wore the black clothing favored by the movement and the other was in a blue checked shirt.

Most of the protesters who took over the university last week have left, but an unknown number have remained inside for days, hoping to somehow avoid arrest.

Police are arresting all the adults, while those younger than 18 can go home, but might face charges later.

The anti-government protesters battled with police and blocked the nearby approach to a major road tunnel, which remains closed.

It was the latest bout in more than five months of unrest in the semi-autonomous territory. Protesters are demanding fully democratic elections and an investigation into alleged police brutality in suppressing the demonstrations.

Anti-government rallies were held in at least two places on Thursday night. Riot police kept watch, exchanging heated words with some protesters, but there were no major clashes ahead of district council elections tomorrow.

Protesters fear that the government could cancel the elections because of the unrest.

Hong Kong’s leaders have said that they want to go ahead with the vote, but warned that violence could make it impossible to hold a fair and safe election.

Asked if the police presence would make voters feel uncomfortable, Tang said that it would make residents “feel safe to go out and vote.”

The election is seen as a bellwether for public support for the protests.