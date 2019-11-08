US rapper T.I. says daughter’s virginity tested every year

AFP, LOS ANGELES

US rapper T.I, whose real name is Clifford Harris, on Tuesday told a podcast that he has his 18-year-old daughter undergo an annual “virginity test” at a gynecologist.

The musician told the hosts that he escorts Deyjah Harris to the doctor’s office after each birthday to “check her hymen.”

“Usually like the day after the [birthday] party, she’s enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30,’” Clifford Harris said.

The trips began after her 16th birthday and she is required to sign a waiver allowing the doctor to share the “results” with him, he said.

The episode of Ladies Like Us had been removed on Wednesday after it went viral on social media.

People on social media condemned Clifford Harris’ behavior and expressed concern for Deyjah Harris.

“It’s extremely abusive to police your daughter’s hymen and any doctor who would participate in such an act needs to lose their license,” author Ijeoma Oluo wrote on Twitter.

Jennifer Gunter, a gynecologist and bestselling writer, said that “hymen exams are medically not a thing,” and that the so-called tests “support a disgusting patriarchal trope.”

The presence of an intact hymen — which can easily be broken without engaging in sexual activity — is not regarded as an effective way to test virginity.

In the podcast, female hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham laugh at Clifford Harris’ comments, jokingly referring to his daughter as a “prisoner.”

Clifford Harris’ representatives did not immediately respond to request for comment.

A Twitter account appearing to belong to Deyjah Harris had “liked” several comments condemning the rapper’s behavior, including one describing it as “disgusting, possessive and controlling.”

Clifford Harris, 39, is one of the leading forces in trap music, a style of hip-hop from the US south that emphasizes aggressive lyricism and 1980s-style drum machines. He has won three Grammy Awards.