Agencies

BAHAMAS

Storm death toll rises to 43

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to 43, media reported late on Friday, and was expected to grow “significantly.” US network CNN and local newspaper the Tribune cited Minister of Health Duane Sands as confirming the new toll, up from 30. “Forty-three is the official count, many missing and this number is expected to grow significantly,” Erica Wells Cox, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, told NBC News. Dorian was a Category 5 hurricane — the highest on the five-level wind scale — when it slammed into northern areas on Sunday last week, leaving a trail of immense destruction. UN relief officials said that more than 70,000 people are in need of assistance after the storm reduced homes to matchsticks and destroyed people’s livelihoods. Hundreds are missing and officials have said that the final toll could be “staggering.”

CANADA

People protest Chick-fil-A

Dozens of protesters on Friday crowded a Toronto sidewalk to voice their opposition to the opening of the first franchised Chick-fil-A restaurant in the nation because of the owner’s record on LGBTQ issues. The company has funded anti-LGBTQ initiatives, while CEO Dan Cathy has voiced his opposition to same-sex marriage, the protesters said. The company promotes hate and is not welcome in Toronto, protester Justin Khan said. Chick-fil-A operator Wilson Yang said in an e-mailed statement that everyone is welcome at the restaurant. The Atlanta, Georgia-based company has faced opposition in the US as well, but disputes the characterization of the 2017 donations, saying that it donated US$1.6 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a group that is overtly against gay marriage, for sports camps for inner-city youth.

PHILIPPINES

Market blast wounds seven

An explosion at a public market in the south early yesterday wounded at least seven people, the fourth blast in that area in 13 months, the military said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but a militant group operating in the mostly Christian city of Isulan in Sultan Kudarat Province was among the suspects, military said. The latest blast came amid heightened tensions in the volatile region after three incidents in the past year that authorities said were suicide bombings by militants linked to the Islamic State. Video footage showed that yesterday’s blast occurred in a parking space for motorcycles. A suspected improvised explosive device was placed beside a parked motorcycle, regional military spokesman Major Arvin Encinas told reporters.

UNITED STATES

Lombard could be tolled

Thousands of tourists could soon be forced to make reservations and pay to drive famed, crooked Lombard Street in San Francisco. California lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill granting San Francisco the power to establish a toll and reservation system for Lombard Street. The bill still needs California Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has recommended US$5 per vehicle on weekdays and US$10 on weekends and holidays. Residents have said that the scenic street has become more like an overcrowded amusement park than a neighborhood street. They have been calling for years for officials to address traffic jams, trash and trespassing. Tourism officials have estimated that 6,000 people daily visit the 183m-long street in the summer, creating lines of vehicles stretching for blocks.