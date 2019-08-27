Agencies

GREECE

UN urges migrant transfers

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Sunday called on the government to urgently transfer young migrants to safe areas after a fatal brawl at the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos. “The Greek government must take urgent measures to ensure that these children are transferred to a safe place,” the agency’s representative in the nation, Philippe Leclerc, said in a statement. Leclerc said he was shocked to hear that a 15-year-old Afghan boy had fatally stabbed a compatriot and injured two others at the Moria camp. The two injured boys were admitted to hospital, where one required life-saving surgery.

SPAIN

Police hand out ‘robbery kits’

Police in Barcelona have handed out more than 100 emergency clothing kits to swimmers who return from a swim to find everything they left on the beach has been stolen by the thieves who plague the city’s shoreline. The “robbery kits,” made up of a T-shirt bearing the city council logo, a pair of shorts, flip-flops and a metro ticket, are particularly appreciated by swimmers on the city’s nudist beaches of Sant Sebastia and Mar Bella whom thieves have left exposed. The kits handed out by officers have saved the blushes of 174 swimmers since this year’s summer season officially began on May 27. The number given out has increased each year since they were introduced in 2016.

UNITED KINGDOM

New scanners set for 2022

Long lines at airport security as passengers put liquid containers in plastic bags and remove laptops from carry-ons could soon be over after the government ordered airports to introduce new 3D scanners by 2022. Announcing the plans, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the scanners would cut down on “hassle” for travelers. “By making journeys through UK airports easier than ever, this new equipment will help boost the vital role our airports play in securing the UK’s position as a global hub for trade, tourism and investment,” he said on Saturday. Heathrow said some of the new-style scanners were already in operation at some of its terminals.

UNITED STATES

Walsh challenges Trump

Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman and Tea Party favorite turned radio talk show host, on Sunday announced a challenge to President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination next year, saying the incumbent is unfit for office and must be denied a second term. “He’s nuts. He’s erratic. He’s cruel. He stokes bigotry. He’s incompetent. He doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Walsh told ABC’s This Week. The longshot portrayed himself as a legitimate alternative in the party, where he said many are opposed to Trump, but are “scared to death” of saying so publicly. His campaign slogan is: “Be brave.”

AUSTRIA

Domingo receives ovation

Opera legend Placido Domingo on Sunday received a standing ovation at the Salzburg Festival, his first performance since he was accused of sexually harassing women. “Triumph in Salzburg, standing ovation for Domingo despite the Me Too affair,” a headline in the regional daily Kleine Zeitung said, following his performance in the Giuseppe Verdi opera Luisa Miller at the annual music and drama festival in Austria. Eight singers and a dancer told the Associated Press earlier this month they were sexually harassed by the former member of the much lauded “Three Tenors,” in incidents going back to the 1980s.