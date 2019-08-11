Agencies

PANAMA

Tribunal acquits Martinelli

Former president Ricardo Martinelli was on Friday acquitted of charges of spying on political foes and misappropriation of public funds. The case marked the first time a former president was tried in criminal court. The 67-year-old supermarket tycoon was accused of spying on about 150 opponents between 2012 and 2014, as well as using state resources in the undertaking, including US$13 million in equipment that subsequently disappeared. Martinelli “is found not guilty,” said Raul Vergara, one of three judges on the tribunal. “Thank you to my lawyers, thank you to the Panamanian authorities, this was a criminal conspiracy,” Martinelli told journalists and supporters. Martinelli has claimed that he was a victim of political persecution by the government of his successor, former president Juan Carlos Varela, a former political ally.

UNITED STATES

Modesto rejects ‘pride’ rally

A Northern California city has denied a request to hold a so-called “Straight Pride” rally at a park. Modesto city officials on Friday denied an application by the National Straight Pride Coalition for an Aug. 24 event at Graceada Park. Organizer Don Grundmann had estimated that 500 people would attend. The group has said that it supports heterosexuality, Christianity and white contributions to Western civilization. Opponents argued that the rally would promote hatred of LGBTQ people and minorities. City spokesman Thomas Reeves said that the permit request was denied over safety concerns, because the group lost its liability insurance and the parks department determined the event was not consistent with park use. However, Reeves said that the city would allow the rally at a downtown plaza if the group proves it has insurance by Tuesday.

UNITED STATES

Neo-Nazi site loses lawsuit

The first black woman to serve as American University’s student government president on Friday won a lawsuit against a neo-Nazi Web site operator who orchestrated an online harassment campaign against her. A federal judge granted default judgment to Taylor Dumpson and awarded her more than US$725,000 after The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin and a follower failed to respond to her lawsuit. The judge also entered a restraining order against Anglin, his Moonbase Holdings limited liability company and Brian Andrew Ade. After Dumpson became student government president in 2017, someone hung nooses with bananas containing derogatory messages on the university’s campus. Anglin posted an article about the incident and directed followers to “troll storm” Dumpson on social media.

UNITED STATES

Bear falls on police cruiser

They probably do not train people for this at the sheriff’s academy. A patrol car was last weekend struck by a falling bear in northern California. Authorities said that a Humboldt County sheriff’s deputy was on Saturday last week driving on State Route 96, answering to a report of a drug overdose in the community of Orleans, when the bear fell or jumped onto the car, apparently from a steep embankment. The bear smashed the hood and windshield, they said. The patrol car hit an embankment, rolled onto its side and burst into flames, authorities said, adding that the deputy managed to escape without serious injury. The fire was contained to about half an acre, but the car was gutted, they said. However, the California Department of Transportation said: “Don’t worry, the bear also fled the scene.”