Japan fighting plastic waste ahead of summit

AP, TOKYO

Japan has a plastic problem. In a nation where cleanliness and neat packaging have long been considered good service, almost everything, from single bananas to individual vegetables, pastries, pens and cosmetics, is sold plastic-wrapped.

However, as world leaders descend on Osaka for the two-day G20 summit that starts tomorrow, Japan is to attempt to become a leader in environmental policy at the same time it plays catch-up with nations that already have well-defined goals in place.

In the months leading up to the G20 summit, Japanese officials have delivered full-throated endorsements of bans on single-use plastics, beach cleanup efforts and more research into alternatives such as bioplastics.

The problem is, the enforcement and timing of the directives have yet to match measures already in place in the EU — including sweeping legislation passed earlier this year that bans single-use plastic in all member states by 2021.

Just last summer, Japan was criticized for failing to sign the G7 Plastics Charter, the only nation to do so besides the US.

At a mid-June meeting of G20 environmental ministers in Karuizawa, Japan, the government brokered an agreement to begin sharing best practices and establishing standards for tracking marine plastic waste, but stopped short of setting numerical goals or a time line for progress.

Japan is the world’s No. 2 consumer of single-use plastic packaging per person — the US is No. 1 — according to a UN Environment Programme report last year.

G20 nations produce half the world’s plastic waste and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is to chair the summit, has made fixing the problem a top initiative, both at the summit and in Japan.

However, Japanese promotional efforts, such as crafting next year’s Tokyo Olympic medals and champion podiums from recovered metals and plastics, have failed to impress experts, who say that Japan cannot recycle its way out of a global plastic waste crisis and that the nation instead needs to focus on reducing plastic at the earlier end of the supply chain.

“What we are asking for is the reduction of plastic produced in the first place,” said Mageswari Sangararalingam, a Malaysia-based waste management expert.

There are signs that Japan is beginning to recognize its own difficulties.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko announced at the G20 environment ministers’ meeting plans for a law that would require retailers to charge fees for plastic shopping bags as early as April next year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, the operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores, announced a plan last month to replace all plastic shopping bags with paper by 2030 and all plastic packaging with paper, biodegradable or other reusable materials at its nearly 21,000 stores nationwide.

Those goals are more ambitious than the government’s 2030 target for a 25 percent reduction in single-use plastic.

Selected 7-Eleven stores near Tokyo, including one at Yokohama, have started offering paper bags instead of plastic.

Saemi Nakamura, a customer, said the change is welcome.

“The world is talking about the use of plastic not being good. I think paper bags are better,” Nakamura said.

Another convenience store chain, Ministop, began charging ￥3 (US$0.03) per plastic shopping bag in an experiment at two stores in Chiba, near Tokyo, which is to be expanded to about 40 outlets by early next year, but plastic shopping bags and packaging are only a small part of the overall plastic waste problem, experts say.