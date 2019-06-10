Pressure mounts on airlines over climate change

AFP, PARIS

Under pressure from frequent fliers alarmed over climate change, the airline industry has said it is “hellbent” on reducing emissions — but the technology needed to drastically reduce its carbon footprint is still out of reach.

In the past few months climate advocates have stepped up efforts to convince travelers to boycott air travel, with Swedish schoolgirl and campaigner Greta Thunberg spearheading the trains-over-planes movement and making flygskam, or flight shame, a buzzword in the Scandinavian country.

“The sector is under considerable pressure,” said Alexandre de Juniac, chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), whose members met this week in Seoul.

The industry has been under fire over its carbon emissions, which at 285 grams of carbon dioxide emitted per kilometer traveled by a passenger far exceed all other modes of transport.

Road transportation follows at 158 and rail travel is at 14, according to European Environment Agency figures.

De Juniac said the industry was “hellbent” on lowering emissions, but the sector is also accused of underestimating its environmental impact, with the IATA chief lobbying heavily against a “green tax” on aviation backed by several countries including the Netherlands.

“Often these taxes are absorbed in the budgets of states and are spent on whatever they want, except the environment,” he said.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) estimated that air transport is responsible for 2 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions — roughly equivalent to the overall emissions of Germany, according to consulting firm Sia Partners.

However, aircraft also emit particles, such as nitrogen oxides, which can trap heat at high altitude, meaning the industry is actually responsible for 5 percent of global warming, according to the Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of environmental non-governmental organizations.

The industry has committed to improving fuel efficiency by 1.5 percent per year from 2009 to next year and stabilizing its carbon dioxide emissions in preparation for a 50 percent reduction by 2050 compared with 2005.

It is a major challenge given that the number of passengers is expected to double over the next two decades to reach 8.2 billion in 2037.

Companies are banking on a new generation of less-polluting airplanes with updated engines, aerodynamic modifications and fittings that weigh less — among them tablets to replace heavy pilot manuals.

However, Shukor Yusof, an analyst with Malaysia-based Endau Analytics, told reporters that the industry had made progress, but “that all these technological advances to cut emissions are tough to implement quickly due to the nature of the industry hemmed by high costs and the fact that planes typically take decades before they are replaced.”

Philippe Plouvier, associate director of consulting firm Boston Consulting Group in Paris, said “the constant renewal of the fleet is a major part of it [cutting emissions],” adding that the latest models of large aircraft reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 20 to 25 percent.

“But that only solves around 30 percent of the problem,” he said.

The rest can only be resolved by developing sustainable biofuels or turning to electric power — technology which is currently impractical, Plouvier said.