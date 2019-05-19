Competitive paper airplane flying gives Alpine thrills

AFP, SALZBURG, Austria

If you have ever wanted to earn your wings ecologically, economically and quietly while breathing healthy Alpine air, read on, because you can.

Welcome to the paper airplane world championship, which Austria hosts this weekend as the former pastime of bored school children morphs into a competitive festival with a world “title” at stake.

Competitors — about 180 people from around the globe — were able to travel ultra lightly to Salzburg, Austria, with their “kit” composed of simple pieces of standard A4-size paper.

A tourist trip to the city would normally entail a little Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart or, for the less classically inclined, a peek at the backdrop to the Sound of Music.

However, for one weekend only, competitors would be out to see who could launch their “fighter aircraft” the furthest, loop the loop most spectacularly or stay in the air the longest. The winner of each category would take home a world title in a showdown, which had its own qualifying tournament spread across 58 countries.

Most participants said that they came to the event, organized by Austrian firm Red Bull, just “by chance” or “for fun.”

However, once engaged, the competition has really drawn them in, organizers said.

“The level is impressive. Some participants can throw for 50m,” French competitor Jonathan Miraucourt, 24, told reporters as he prepared to joust in the “long distance” category.

Miraucourt, a student in the southern city of Montpellier, but originally from Tahiti, said that he “only” managed 35m to qualify.

He said that he was pondering even at this late stage whether to change his trusted technique of a small run-up designed to ensure a stable flight.

Participants had varying views on technique, from how to fold the paper just so to propel the “jets” skyward.

Amid the atmosphere — more holiday camp than sporting extravaganza — many experienced competitors were happy to pass on tips to relative novices.

Ryan Naccarato, from Los Angeles, won the “acrobatic” category in 2012 and wore the calm mien of that successful experience as he prepared for his third event in a competition first held in 2006.

“You have to adapt to each event’s parameters: the quality of the paper, weight, air temperature, humidity,” said the 29-year-old, a big fan of origami.

In the acrobatic category, all designs were allowed as long as the creation comprised nothing more than paper, some glue and a little judicious use of scissors to trim a wing or fuselage.

“For distance, we all make the same type of plane, in the form of a very fine arrow,” an Algerian said.

The last edition in 2015 saw 53.22m sufficient to land the distance title for a flight time of 14.36 seconds.

All airplanes have to be made on-site in the organizers’ Hangar7, home to historical airplanes and Formula One cars.

The venue has a view of the majestic Alps as well as Salzburg Airport’s runways — albeit too far away to have its airspace affected.