Violence mars Indian poll’s fifth phase

AP, LUCKNOW, India

Scattered bomb explosions and clashes between rival political groups on Monday marred voting in the crucial fifth phase of India’s marathon elections, which also saw Indian National Congress party President Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, trying to keep their seats.

More than 25 million people were registered to vote for 14 members of parliament in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India, where temperatures were scorching and security was tight.

The Indian Election Commission said that turnout was 57.1 percent in Uttar Pradesh and averaged of 62.5 percent in the 51 constituencies in seven states where the polling was held.

More voting rounds happen are scheduled for Sunday and May 19, and voting from all rounds is to be counted on May 23.

Rahul Gandhi, the son of assassinated former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive time in the Uttar Pradesh town of Amethi.

Rajiv Gandhi’s widow, Sonia Gandhi, is running in the community of Rae Bareli near Amethi.

Both constituencies are considered Congress party bastions.

Police said that suspected insurgents attacked two polling stations with bombs in the Pulwama area of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

One bomb exploded without causing injuries, while the second did not explode and was defused by security forces, police said.

In West Bengal state, members of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and party workers with the powerful regional All India Trinamool Congress party hurled crude bombs at each other, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

Government forces used batons to disperse them, injuring some people in the constituencies of Bangaon, Barrackpore, Hooghly and Howrah, Press Trust reported.

India’s multiphase elections, which started on April 11 and last five weeks, are seen as a referendum on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, which controls Uttar Pradesh.

Voting for one parliamentary seat in Indian-controlled Kashmir is being spread over three days because of security threats posed by almost daily clashes, government crackdowns and anti-India protests.

Muslim separatists have said that the vote is an illegitimate exercise under India’s military occupation and Kashmir turnout was extremely low.

As the voting ended, anti-India protesters clashed with security forces in several places, leaving some people injured, police said.

Kashmiri youths on Sunday night hurled stones at election staff and their security guards as they moved into schools and government buildings to set up polling stations in the area.

Troops fired shotguns and tear gas to quell the anti-India protests that injured people, police said.

Voting was also held in the remote mountainous Ladakh region, which has India’s highest polling station at an altitude of 4.57km.

Another high-altitude polling station was set up for just 12 voters from the cold, desert region.

Modi has adopted a nationalist pitch in trying to win votes from the country’s Hindu majority by projecting a tough stance against Pakistan, India’s Muslim-majority neighbor and archrival.

The opposition is challenging him over India’s 6.1 percent unemployment rate — the highest in years — and the economic difficulties of farmers hurt by low crop prices.

Opposition officials have also said that there was corruption in a deal for India to purchase French fighter jets, one of the election’s major issues.